ETV Bharat / state

Protests Over Closure of Lal Baradari In Lucknow University Campus

Lucknow: Several students' unions protested the closure of Lal Baradari, a Mughal-era structure within Lucknow University campus.

Members of students' unions like National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and All India Students' Association alleged the closure of the structure during the month of Ramzan is inappropriate. On Sunday, a video of some students of the university offering namaz in front of Lal Baradari went viral on social media.

The students, who also had iftaar on the road, said the namaz was offered to protest the closure of Lal Baradari. On the other hand, the Akhil Bharti Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said no religious activity should be allowed on the university campus.

Meanwhile, the university university administration stated that the Lal Baradari building is lying in a dilapidated condition. "Recently, a portion of the building was damaged and repair and construction work is underway," said an official. The university administration further stated that no religious activity will be permitted in the campus.