Protests Over Closure of Lal Baradari In Lucknow University Campus
Students said the closure of the structure during Ramzan is inappropriate. Several students offered namaz in front of the structure as a mark of protest.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Lucknow: Several students' unions protested the closure of Lal Baradari, a Mughal-era structure within Lucknow University campus.
Members of students' unions like National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and All India Students' Association alleged the closure of the structure during the month of Ramzan is inappropriate. On Sunday, a video of some students of the university offering namaz in front of Lal Baradari went viral on social media.
The students, who also had iftaar on the road, said the namaz was offered to protest the closure of Lal Baradari. On the other hand, the Akhil Bharti Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said no religious activity should be allowed on the university campus.
Meanwhile, the university university administration stated that the Lal Baradari building is lying in a dilapidated condition. "Recently, a portion of the building was damaged and repair and construction work is underway," said an official. The university administration further stated that no religious activity will be permitted in the campus.
However, an official of Jamiat Ulema said the closure of Lal Baradari is condemnable and the decision should be reconsidered. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the campus to maintain order.
Lal Baradari is one of Lucknow University's heritage buildings. The word "Baradari" is of Persian origin, meaning a building with twelve doors. Built during the Nawab's reign in Awadh, the building was used for court and administrative meetings. Its architecture reflects Mughal and Nawabi styles.
High ceilings, arched doorways, and open verandas are its hallmarks. After the establishment of the university in 1920, this historic building was included in the campus and has been used from time to time for academic and administrative activities.
