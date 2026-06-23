Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire Prompts Delhi To Review Fire Safety Compliance
Following the Lucknow tragedy, the Delhi government has accelerated efforts to frame a new regulatory policy for coaching centres.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The fire that killed 15 students at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj has once again raised concerns over fire safety compliance at coaching institutes, prompting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to begin reviewing whether such centres in the national capital are adhering to mandatory safety norms.
The incident has also revived memories of the fire at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, after which the Delhi High Court had taken suo motu cognisance and directed authorities to shut down coaching institutes operating without mandatory fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs).
Following the Lucknow tragedy, the Delhi government has accelerated efforts to frame a new regulatory policy for coaching centres. A nodal officer has recently been appointed to prepare the draft policy.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government is treating student safety at coaching institutes as a priority and is working on a comprehensive regulatory framework.
Fire department officials said uncontrolled power loads is one of the leading causes of fires at coaching centres. They said most institutes use multiple air conditioners, and if the sanctioned electrical load is inadequate, wiring is faulty or air-conditioning systems are poorly maintained, the risk of short circuits increases. Many centres also lack basic fire safety equipment and emergency evacuation measures.
According to MCD officials, only about 950 coaching centres in Delhi are officially registered and possess valid fire safety clearances. Hundreds of private coaching institutes operating in areas like Mukherjee Nagar, Old Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Laxmi Nagar are either unregistered or do not have mandatory fire NOCs.
Officials also pointed out that several coaching centres in Laxmi Nagar operate from buildings located in narrow lanes, which makes it difficult for fire tenders to reach the site during emergencies.
MCD Shahdara South Zone Chairman Ram Kishore Sharma said the civic body had already begun action against hotels and restaurants following a recent major fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed at least 22 lives.
In the wake of the Lucknow fire, he said the MCD has now started preparing a list of coaching centres across the city. Institutes found violating safety regulations or operating without mandatory approvals will face action, including sealing.
Sharma said the MCD had earlier sealed several coaching centres after the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident following directions from the Delhi High Court. He added that many coaching operators subsequently upgraded their buildings by creating separate entry and exit points and implementing other fire safety measures to comply with regulations.
Read More: