ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire Prompts Delhi To Review Fire Safety Compliance

New Delhi: The fire that killed 15 students at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj has once again raised concerns over fire safety compliance at coaching institutes, prompting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to begin reviewing whether such centres in the national capital are adhering to mandatory safety norms.

The incident has also revived memories of the fire at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, after which the Delhi High Court had taken suo motu cognisance and directed authorities to shut down coaching institutes operating without mandatory fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Following the Lucknow tragedy, the Delhi government has accelerated efforts to frame a new regulatory policy for coaching centres. A nodal officer has recently been appointed to prepare the draft policy.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government is treating student safety at coaching institutes as a priority and is working on a comprehensive regulatory framework.

Fire department officials said uncontrolled power loads is one of the leading causes of fires at coaching centres. They said most institutes use multiple air conditioners, and if the sanctioned electrical load is inadequate, wiring is faulty or air-conditioning systems are poorly maintained, the risk of short circuits increases. Many centres also lack basic fire safety equipment and emergency evacuation measures.