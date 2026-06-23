ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Building Fire: Pets Trapped As Blaze Kills 15, Injures Several

Lucknow: A massive fire in a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area claimed 15 lives and injured several others on Monday. The building also housed a pet care shop on the ground floor, where several dogs and cats were trapped during the fire. While some animals were rescued by firefighters and police personnel, others are feared to have remained inside.

A man who had brought his pet dog to the shop for grooming said the fire was not severe initially. According to him, several children managed to climb down using wires before the blaze intensified. Another eyewitness said that while several cages of pets were taken out from the ground floor, many animals were feared to have been left behind.