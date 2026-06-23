Lucknow Building Fire: Pets Trapped As Blaze Kills 15, Injures Several
A man who had brought his pet dog to the shop for grooming said the fire was not severe initially.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:06 AM IST
Lucknow: A massive fire in a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area claimed 15 lives and injured several others on Monday. The building also housed a pet care shop on the ground floor, where several dogs and cats were trapped during the fire. While some animals were rescued by firefighters and police personnel, others are feared to have remained inside.
A man who had brought his pet dog to the shop for grooming said the fire was not severe initially. According to him, several children managed to climb down using wires before the blaze intensified. Another eyewitness said that while several cages of pets were taken out from the ground floor, many animals were feared to have been left behind.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Cats rescued from the pet shop and clinic located in the same building where a fire broke out in Lucknow's Aliganj. pic.twitter.com/iOgEYOnNEX— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
As the fire brigade launched rescue operations, pet owners were seen fleeing the area carrying their animals. Firefighters managed to rescue a cat that was completely drenched with water during the operation. Later in the evening, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site to assess the situation and review the rescue efforts. Soon after leaving the spot, he convened a high-level meeting to discuss the incident.
Preliminary information suggests that commercial activities were being carried out in the building without the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). The incident has raised questions over regulatory oversight, with allegations that the tragedy could have been prevented had safety norms been enforced in time.
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