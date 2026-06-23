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Lucknow Building Fire: Pets Trapped As Blaze Kills 15, Injures Several

A man who had brought his pet dog to the shop for grooming said the fire was not severe initially.

Lucknow Building Fire: Pets Trapped As Blaze Kills 15, Injures Several
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:06 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Lucknow: A massive fire in a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area claimed 15 lives and injured several others on Monday. The building also housed a pet care shop on the ground floor, where several dogs and cats were trapped during the fire. While some animals were rescued by firefighters and police personnel, others are feared to have remained inside.

A man who had brought his pet dog to the shop for grooming said the fire was not severe initially. According to him, several children managed to climb down using wires before the blaze intensified. Another eyewitness said that while several cages of pets were taken out from the ground floor, many animals were feared to have been left behind.

As the fire brigade launched rescue operations, pet owners were seen fleeing the area carrying their animals. Firefighters managed to rescue a cat that was completely drenched with water during the operation. Later in the evening, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site to assess the situation and review the rescue efforts. Soon after leaving the spot, he convened a high-level meeting to discuss the incident.

Preliminary information suggests that commercial activities were being carried out in the building without the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). The incident has raised questions over regulatory oversight, with allegations that the tragedy could have been prevented had safety norms been enforced in time.

Read More:

  1. 15 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone And Software Office In Lucknow's Aliganj
  2. Kerala: Fire Breaks Out On Ship Under Maintenance At Vypin Yard; Rescue Op On
  3. Major Tragedy Averted As 80 Passengers Evacuated From Sleeper Bus In Khanna Minutes After It Caught Fire

TAGGED:

GAMING ZONE FIRE
SHOPPING MALL FIRE
PET SHOP FIRE
LUCKNOW FIRE
ALIGANJ FIRE

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