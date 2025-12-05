ETV Bharat / state

Class VI Student Dies Of Heart Attack In Lucknow's Montfort Inter College

File photo of Amay Singh (Right) and police personnel at his residence in Lucknow ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: A student of Class VI of Montfort Inter College in Lucknow reportedly died of a heart attack on Friday. The student, identified as Amay Singh, son of Sandeep Singh of Vikas Nagar locality in the city had been to school where he collapsed. The school's teachers and staff rushed him to hospital where doctors administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him but in vain. Police said Amay was rushed to the BRD Civil Hospital where the doctors tried their best to revive him. The hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Manish Shukla stated that the school administration had brought amay to the hospital. "The student was unconscious and failed to recover despite CPR," he said.