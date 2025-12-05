Class VI Student Dies Of Heart Attack In Lucknow's Montfort Inter College
The deceased, Amay Singh collapsed in the school and was rushed to hospital where doctors administered CPR but could not revive him.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST
Lucknow: A student of Class VI of Montfort Inter College in Lucknow reportedly died of a heart attack on Friday.
The student, identified as Amay Singh, son of Sandeep Singh of Vikas Nagar locality in the city had been to school where he collapsed. The school's teachers and staff rushed him to hospital where doctors administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him but in vain.
Police said Amay was rushed to the BRD Civil Hospital where the doctors tried their best to revive him. The hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Manish Shukla stated that the school administration had brought amay to the hospital. "The student was unconscious and failed to recover despite CPR," he said.
Amay's father works in the Life Insurance Corporation, while his grandfather is a lawyer at the Allahabad High Court. Probe into the incident is on. Sandeep arrived at the hospital shortly after his son's death. The incident has left the family and school community deeply shocked and saddened.
In September 2024, a 11-year-old Class III student of the school, Manvi Singh, died of a sudden cardiac arrest outside her classroom during recess, collapsing due to illness, with her family confirming she had pre-existing health issues and declining further investigation.
Heart attacks are rare in children, but can occur due to underlying conditions like congenital heart defects, genetic disorders, and acquired conditions such as myocarditis from viral infections. Lifestyle factors like obesity, poor diet, and lack of physical activity can also contribute to risk over time by leading to plaque buildup.
