Lt Gen (Retd) Hooda Accuses Punjab Police Vehicle Of 'Deliberately' Hitting His Car In Mohali

Chandigarh: The car of Lieutenant General (Retd) DS Hooda, who led the Surgical Strike in 2016, was allegedly hit by an escort vehicle of the Punjab police on the Zirakpur flyover in Mohali and then made off. The former Northern Army Commander has alleged that the collision was deliberate.

Expressing dismay over the incident and calling it a "deliberate act" by the Punjab Police vehicle, Hooda tagged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on X. "At 4 pm, driving with my wife on the Zirakpur flyover. Two Punjab Police jeeps escorting a VIP towards Ambala come from behind with sirens blaring. Slowed the vehicle to let the first vehicle pass, the VIP vehicle perhaps took three additional seconds to pass because there was heavy traffic. Angered, the rear escort jeep, while overtaking from the left, deliberately cut sharply right, hitting the front of my car and then sped off," wrote Hooda on X.

He said it was clearly a deliberate act, not only damaging the car, but with no concern for their personal safety on a crowded road. "The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation. Hope @BhagwantMann and @DGPPunjabPolice take note," he added to the post.