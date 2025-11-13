Lt Gen (Retd) Hooda Accuses Punjab Police Vehicle Of 'Deliberately' Hitting His Car In Mohali
Expressing regret, DGP Gurav Yadav said the investigation has been handed over to special DGP (Traffic), AS Rai. He has issued a series of directions.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Chandigarh: The car of Lieutenant General (Retd) DS Hooda, who led the Surgical Strike in 2016, was allegedly hit by an escort vehicle of the Punjab police on the Zirakpur flyover in Mohali and then made off. The former Northern Army Commander has alleged that the collision was deliberate.
Expressing dismay over the incident and calling it a "deliberate act" by the Punjab Police vehicle, Hooda tagged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on X. "At 4 pm, driving with my wife on the Zirakpur flyover. Two Punjab Police jeeps escorting a VIP towards Ambala come from behind with sirens blaring. Slowed the vehicle to let the first vehicle pass, the VIP vehicle perhaps took three additional seconds to pass because there was heavy traffic. Angered, the rear escort jeep, while overtaking from the left, deliberately cut sharply right, hitting the front of my car and then sped off," wrote Hooda on X.
He said it was clearly a deliberate act, not only damaging the car, but with no concern for their personal safety on a crowded road. "The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation. Hope @BhagwantMann and @DGPPunjabPolice take note," he added to the post.
At 4 pm driving with my wife on the Zirakpur flyover. Two Punjab Police jeeps escorting a VIP towards Ambala come from behind with sirens blaring. Slowed the vehicle to let the first vehicle pass, the VIP vehicle perhaps took three additional seconds to pass because there was…— Lt Gen D S Hooda (@LtGenHooda) November 12, 2025
Expressing regret over the incident, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the investigation has been handed over to special DGP (Traffic), AS Rai. "Punjab Police, being a professional force, has a zero tolerance policy towards misconduct, as its duty is not just to protect threatened persons but also to uphold public dignity, safety, and confidence on the roads. #VIP protection is a high-responsibility assignment demanding discipline, patience, and respect for citizens. Strong security apparatus and respectful conduct must go hand in hand," the post from DGP's X handle reads.
A recent social media post has brought to notice an incident involving an escort vehicle on the Zirakpur- Ambala stretch.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 13, 2025
Punjab Police, being a professional force has zero tolerance policy towards misconduct, as its duty is not just to protect threatened persons but also to…
The DGP issued a series of directions to all concerned police personnel for immediate compliance. These include:
- Adherence to traffic rules and regulations during non-emergency movements. Compliance with road safety norms should be ensured.
- Facilitation of smooth movement, while ensuring minimal disturbance to public traffic.
- Professional conduct with courtesy is to be maintained throughout the road journey with the protectee.
- Utmost patience and restraint shall be exercised under all circumstances.
- Any incidents are to be reported to the concerned quarters immediately by the Escort in charge.
- Mandatory briefing by all Districts to escort, pilot, and traffic staff within 48 hours, on professional and courteous conduct on the road.
Also Read