ETV Bharat / state

LPU Rape Allegation Row: Registrar Posts Video Refuting Charges, Female Students Claim Clip Used Without Consent

Students of Lovely Professional University staging protest in Jalandhar. ( ETV Bharat )

Phagwara: In a video released on X, Lovely Professional University registrar Monica Gulati refuted allegations of a rape on the university campus. The video released by LPU also featured statements from the three female students, who also dismissed claims of a student’s rape on the campus.

Earlier on Sunday, LPU students went on a rampage on the campus over claims that a female student had been raped by a plumber on the university premises three days ago. Monday’s video featuring the three young women was an attempt by the university authorities to rubbish the allegations of rape. The three students claimed that the clip put out by the university was cropped. “Our video has been trimmed and posted on Instagram. We had no idea about this, and no consent was taken from us. Now, unnecessarily, we are being abused,” one of the students said in a brief video clip circulating on social media. Another student said, “We have no role, please leave us alone.” The protest began near Girls’ Hostel-3 at around 1 am on Sunday and soon spiralled out of control, with students vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the New Delhi-Amritsar Highway outside their campus.