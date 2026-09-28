LPU Rape Allegation Row: Registrar Posts Video Refuting Charges, Female Students Claim Clip Used Without Consent
On Sunday, LPU students went berserk on the campus over claims that a female student had been raped by a plumber on the university premises.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2026 at 11:16 PM IST
Phagwara: In a video released on X, Lovely Professional University registrar Monica Gulati refuted allegations of a rape on the university campus. The video released by LPU also featured statements from the three female students, who also dismissed claims of a student’s rape on the campus.
Earlier on Sunday, LPU students went on a rampage on the campus over claims that a female student had been raped by a plumber on the university premises three days ago.
Monday’s video featuring the three young women was an attempt by the university authorities to rubbish the allegations of rape. The three students claimed that the clip put out by the university was cropped.
The false narrative ends here. No speculation. No hearsay. Hear the truth directly from the students who were there. This video is published with the express consent of the students featured. https://t.co/ffoXxL3sXL— Lovely Professional University - LPU (@lpuuniversity) September 27, 2026
“Our video has been trimmed and posted on Instagram. We had no idea about this, and no consent was taken from us. Now, unnecessarily, we are being abused,” one of the students said in a brief video clip circulating on social media.
Another student said, “We have no role, please leave us alone.” The protest began near Girls’ Hostel-3 at around 1 am on Sunday and soon spiralled out of control, with students vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the New Delhi-Amritsar Highway outside their campus.
The LPU management, however, maintained that there was no truth in the rumours. Gulati said some anti-social elements were spreading “false, baseless and fabricated” allegations.
The university subsequently released a video of over a minute in which Gulati made a brief statement, followed by statements from the three female students of room 504 of the hostel.
In the video, one of the students said, “We are students of room number 504 and nothing of the sort has happened in our room. We have been living in the room for the past two months. Please, students and police should not come to harass us.”
Another student said they would involve their parents if they were troubled, while the third said, “And police should not come to our room repeatedly; otherwise, we will call our parents”.
At the end of the video, Gulati said the conclusion to be drawn was that “anti-social elements and individuals with vested interests” were behind the allegations. “It is a conspiracy to tarnish the university’s reputation through false and fabricated rumours.”
Traffic movement on National Highway-44 in Punjab’s Phagwara, which had been blocked by LPU students for over 15 hours, was restored on Monday, police said, adding that the situation has been brought under control.
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