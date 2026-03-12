'LPG Stocks Are Sufficient, Govt Taking Necessary Steps, Nothing To Panic': Rajasthan Minister Sumit Godara
Published : March 12, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Jaipur: Amidst reports of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) shortage, Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said that the government has adequate fuel stocks and there is no need to panic. Also, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure smooth supply of domestic gas, he added.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Godara said the government is constantly monitoring the market situation and feedback is being collected through control rooms at the state and district levels. Officials and employees have been instructed to remain on the ground. “There is sufficient stock of domestic gas cylinders available. A significant portion of gas is imported from the Gulf countries and the present international circumstances and transportation issues have temporarily impacted the supply system but the government has taken necessary steps timely,” he said.
He said that supply of commercial gas cylinders has been temporarily curtailed to ensure that the domestic consumers do not face any inconvenience. “The government's priority is to provide relief to ordinary consumers. The state has a sufficient stock of domestic cylinders and there will be no shortage anywhere,” he reiterated.
Appealing to the public not to go for panic buying or stockpile gas cylinders, he warned that rumors can sometimes create unnecessary pressure in the market that can disrupt the system. "The government is constantly reviewing the situation and monitoring the entire gas supply chain. Any problems that arise will be resolved immediately", he said.
Responding to a query about gas shortage impacting the ongoing tourist season, the minister said that the problem pertaining to the supply of commercial gas cylinders is temporary and normalcy is expected to be restored soon.
“The Indian government has imposed certain restrictions on the use of commercial gas cylinders. However, hospitals and educational institutions are completely exempted from these restrictions,” he added.
Stating that arrangements have been made to ensure that essential services are not affected, he underlined that while the international circumstances have created some pressure on gas supplies, the Indian government is continuously taking steps to manage this situation.
“The government has directed refineries and related industries to increase domestic gas production,” he said adding that the Central and state governments are working in close coordination to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience and the relevant departments and agencies have been asked to ensure a smooth supply.
The minister said officials in all districts have been asked to ensure that ordinary consumers do not face any inconvenience. “Leaves of officials and employees of the Food Department have been cancelled to monitor the system. Control rooms have been established at the state and regional levels,” he said while adding that the district level officials have been instructed to regularly inspect gas agencies and ensure there is no black marketing or irregularities.
He said Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is constantly reviewing the situation and concerns from various districts are being promptly addressed.
On consumers facing problems in booking cylinders, he said, “This situation has risen due to rumours. Misinformation about gas prices and supply has created panic among the people leading to a sudden spike in bookings” and added that bookings have risen by almost 400 percent.
He said that necessary instructions have been given to the concerned officials to tackle this and maintain smooth functioning of the system. He assured that the booking problem will be resolved within the next two days and the gas supply system will return to normal. He appealed to the public to ignore rumours and refrain from unnecessarily booking gas cylinders.
The minister accused Congress of acting irresponsibly at a time when global challenges are impacting energy and gas supplies and criticised it for resorting to politics. “The Congress is trying to create an atmosphere of confusion and fear among the public. The government is continuously working to provide relief to gas consumers and is also providing gas under subsidies to ensure that the financial burden on the common people does not increase,” he said.
