'LPG Stocks Are Sufficient, Govt Taking Necessary Steps, Nothing To Panic': Rajasthan Minister Sumit Godara

Jaipur: Amidst reports of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) shortage, Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said that the government has adequate fuel stocks and there is no need to panic. Also, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure smooth supply of domestic gas, he added.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Godara said the government is constantly monitoring the market situation and feedback is being collected through control rooms at the state and district levels. Officials and employees have been instructed to remain on the ground. “There is sufficient stock of domestic gas cylinders available. A significant portion of gas is imported from the Gulf countries and the present international circumstances and transportation issues have temporarily impacted the supply system but the government has taken necessary steps timely,” he said.

He said that supply of commercial gas cylinders has been temporarily curtailed to ensure that the domestic consumers do not face any inconvenience. “The government's priority is to provide relief to ordinary consumers. The state has a sufficient stock of domestic cylinders and there will be no shortage anywhere,” he reiterated.

Appealing to the public not to go for panic buying or stockpile gas cylinders, he warned that rumors can sometimes create unnecessary pressure in the market that can disrupt the system. "The government is constantly reviewing the situation and monitoring the entire gas supply chain. Any problems that arise will be resolved immediately", he said.

Responding to a query about gas shortage impacting the ongoing tourist season, the minister said that the problem pertaining to the supply of commercial gas cylinders is temporary and normalcy is expected to be restored soon.

“The Indian government has imposed certain restrictions on the use of commercial gas cylinders. However, hospitals and educational institutions are completely exempted from these restrictions,” he added.

Stating that arrangements have been made to ensure that essential services are not affected, he underlined that while the international circumstances have created some pressure on gas supplies, the Indian government is continuously taking steps to manage this situation.