LPG Shortage Threatens Steel Output At Visakhapatnam Plant

Visakhapatnam: The disruptions in global fuel supplies due to the Middle East conflict have started affecting industrial production in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, with a shortage of gas now impacting operations at the city steel plant.

Trade unions say the depletion of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) reserves could soon disrupt steel production if fresh supplies do not reach on time. LPG plays a crucial role in several stages of the plant's production process. In the steel melt shop (SMS), the gas is used to cut blooms, an essential step before the next phase of production.

Around 4,000 blooms have to be cut every day to clear the beds and ensure that the continuous casting process runs smoothly. Only after this process is complete can the plant maintain its daily output of about 10,000 tonnes of finished steel.

Apart from bloom cutting, LPG is also used in multiple operations at the engineering shop, particularly during the degassing process at SMS-II. Officials say the plant consumes about 13 tonnes of LPG per day to meet its operational needs. While the total storage capacity of the facility is about 325 tonnes, the current stock is sufficient for only around ten days, say trade union representatives.

Presently, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) supplies LPG to the plant. However, supply chains have been disrupted due to the ongoing war, leading to a shortage of LPG across sectors. The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has already instructed oil companies to give top priority to domestic consumption.