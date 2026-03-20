ETV Bharat / state

LPG Shortage In Shimla Forces Wedding Cancellation, Hits Tourism And Hospitality Sector

Shimla: The constant shortage of LPG cylinder supply in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh has triggered widespread disruption across tourism, hospitality, and local businesses. The crisis has escalated to the extent that a family was forced to cancel a planned wedding at the last moment.

The Bikta family from Theog had booked Golden Fern Resort for their wedding. Preparations were complete, invitations had been printed, and guest accommodations were arranged two months in advance. However, due to the sudden shortage of gas cylinders, the resort was unable to cook food at scale, so the family had to cancel the event at the hotel. The wedding was later solemnised at a temple in an intimate ceremony.

According to the resort management, multiple weddings were scheduled simultaneously, but the shortage of gas made it impractical to cater to over 100 guests using induction cooktops. Resort manager Jyoti Guleria said the situation was embarrassing, but the family cooperated. She said the hotel suffered a loss of nearly Rs 10 lakh.

Tourism Hit as Bookings Decline

Industry stakeholders say that the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has plunged Himachal Pradesh's tourism-driven economy into a serious crisis. With around 50% of advance bookings cancelled in Shimla alone, hoteliers are facing financial losses.

For instance, March is a peak tourist season; however, it has seen a dip in activities in the region. Hotels that typically record 80–90% occupancy on weekends are witnessing cancellations. Prince Kukreja, Vice President of the Hotel Association Shimla, said tourists are reconsidering bookings and many are cancelling or shifting to other destinations. If the situation persists, the tourism sector could see a 30–40% decline in the coming weeks.

The crisis has also hit the destination wedding and corporate event segment in Shimla and nearby regions such as Manali, Dharamshala, and Dalhousie. Many pre-booked events are being cancelled or postponed.

Hotel operators say cooking on induction is viable only on a small scale as electricity costs have surged by 20–30%. The association has urged both state and central governments to restore supply immediately as hotels may be forced to shut down if the situation does not improve within days.