ETV Bharat / state

LPG Shortage In Noida: Labourers In Distress Scrounge For Firewood As Gas Cylinders Disappear

New Delhi/Noida: The rise in cooking gas prices and the sudden shortage have broken the back of the common man. The middle class is barely managing to make ends meet, but the working class is in dire straits. For those whose job is to earn and eat daily, the gas shortage has created a dire crisis.

While the government claims to deliver LPG cylinders to every household, the ground reality is vastly different. In Noida, the working class is suffering due to the lack of LPG. Many families are roaming the streets to collect firewood and feed their children by lighting a makeshift stove.

People, who had come from Basai village in Sector 70, Noida, to collect firewood from the City Forest in Sector 54, are staring at a return to an earlier era, when burning firewood was the only way to satisfy hunger. All of them are from Bihar.