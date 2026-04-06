LPG Shortage In Noida: Labourers In Distress Scrounge For Firewood As Gas Cylinders Disappear
The lack of cylinders has left the workers' kitchens deserted, forcing them to chop wood and light their stoves.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: The rise in cooking gas prices and the sudden shortage have broken the back of the common man. The middle class is barely managing to make ends meet, but the working class is in dire straits. For those whose job is to earn and eat daily, the gas shortage has created a dire crisis.
While the government claims to deliver LPG cylinders to every household, the ground reality is vastly different. In Noida, the working class is suffering due to the lack of LPG. Many families are roaming the streets to collect firewood and feed their children by lighting a makeshift stove.
People, who had come from Basai village in Sector 70, Noida, to collect firewood from the City Forest in Sector 54, are staring at a return to an earlier era, when burning firewood was the only way to satisfy hunger. All of them are from Bihar.
One of the many women there was Poonam, who had left her jobs to search for dry wood on the roadside. They all say gas prices have risen so much that purchasing cylinders is now accessible only for the middle class. Moreover, even cylinders that are available require long queues and weeks of waiting.
A consumer carrying an empty cylinder on a motorcycle said they are wandering around with empty cylinders, but the warehouses are out of gas. "There's no gas in the warehouses; they're saying it will arrive on the 8th. How will we cook at home until then? We have to make some arrangements. Rice and dal will be cooked, but what about vegetables and roti?"
While the administration claims that access to cooking gas has increased through the Ujjwala Yojana and other schemes, even in 2026, people's stoves are still burning on wood. Is this a system failure or the result of black marketing? Rising inflation and gas shortages have left the common people helpless.