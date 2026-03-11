ETV Bharat / state

LPG Shortage In Country; 1 Crore People To Be Unemployed: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference over severe LPG shortage across the country, at party office in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the Centre for 'heavy LPG shortage' affecting people across the country and questioned the prime minister's "support" for Israel and the US.

The former Delhi chief minister said, "There is a chance that almost 1 crore people would be unemployed because of the power shortage situation emerging," he said.

"There is a heavy shortage of LPG in the country. The reason behind this is that 90 per cent of the LPG imported in India is from the Strait of Hormuz. Restaurants and hotels are facing shortages. In the next two days, 50 per cent of hotels are on the verge of shutdown, news is coming from Delhi NCR, Bihar," Kejriwal said.