LPG Shortage Hits Odisha Catering Sector During Wedding Season, Costs Surge, Menu Shrinks
Bikas Kumar Das reports how acute LPG shortage during peak wedding season forces Odisha caterers to cut menus, absorb rising costs and warn of shutdowns.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: An acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, coupled with soaring prices, is affecting Odisha’s catering industry like never before. This has threatened operations, livelihoods and service delivery at the peak of the wedding season.
The crisis has come to the fore at a time when the sector is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Grappling with this renewed disruption as fuel, its primary backbone, turns scarce and unpredictable. The Odisha Caterers Association has flagged the issue, urging the state government to ensure at least 50 percent of their LPG requirement. With around 5,000 registered caterers and over 1.5 lakh people dependent on the sector, the fallout is widespread and for everyone to see.
Caterers say the shortage is directly affecting bookings while sharply increasing operational costs. Many have begun trimming menu items to stay within budgets. Commercial LPG cylinders, earlier priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,700, now cost over Rs 2,000, while in the open market, prices have surged to Rs 3,500 – Rs 5,000 amid limited supply. For large events, this has translated into an additional burden exceeding Rs 20,000, even as getting cylinders on time remains uncertain.
In an already competitive market, margins were modest but the current crisis is affecting them all the more. Rising input costs on one side and pre-fixed client contracts on the other, caterers are left with no option. Those with whom they had locked deals months in advance now find it difficult to deliver within agreed budgets, leading to mounting financial stress.
The shortage has also disrupted kitchen operations. Delays in cylinder availability have extended working hours and increased pressure on both staff and owners. As a temporary measure, caterers are turning to electric induction cooktops and wood-fired chulhas. However, they point out that not all dishes can be prepared this way, and LPG remains critical, particularly for serving freshly cooked hot food.
Unlike restaurants or cloud kitchens that operate on fixed menus, catering requires customised offerings for each event. Odisha Catering Association president Binay Bhushan Patnaik said the situation is becoming increasingly unmanageable. “Not a single commercial cylinder is available. We already have advance bookings, but execution is becoming impossible. A large workforce depends on us, yet we are struggling to pay wages. The situation is beginning to resemble the COVID period,” he said.
He added that the association will take up the matter with the government. “Wood cannot be a universal solution. Not everything can be cooked on it, and its price has also doubled or tripled. Many caterers are being forced to reduce staff. We have held meetings to find a way forward,” he said.
Caterers are now attempting to renegotiate terms with customers. While some are agreeing to reduced menu options, others insist on sticking to original commitments, further complicating operations.
Another caterer said the crisis has left them with limited options. “If we ourselves are not satisfied, how can we satisfy customers? There are no viable alternatives. The situation is worse than during COVID. Not everyone is equipped to cook on wood, and it is not feasible at every location. Even firewood is in short supply,” he said.
Hotel and catering owner Sushant Kumar Mishra said the timing of the crisis has worsened its impact. “It is the wedding season. Hotels and restaurants are operating, but wood cannot be used everywhere. Gas is the only practical option. We request the government to supply at least half of our requirement so that operations can continue. Otherwise, we may have to shut down,” he said.
He added that electric alternatives are insufficient for large-scale catering. “Gas remains the only fuel capable of handling all types of cooking,” he said.
Another catering owner, Sushant Kumar Das, said, “The situation is now pushing us towards closure. While authorities claim there is adequate supply, caterers are not receiving cylinders. Prices have tripled, but customers are unwilling to bear the additional cost,” he said.
He added that services like live counters and hot food stations are the worst affected. “Cooking may have to be done on wood, but maintaining quality and temperature is difficult. With the wedding season approaching and orders expected to rise after Pana Sankranti, the uncertainty is worrying,” he said.
Caterers have urged the government to treat their sector on par with essential services like hospitals and industries in LPG allocation, warning that continued shortages could bring operations to a standstill.
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