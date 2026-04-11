ETV Bharat / state

LPG Shortage Hits Odisha Catering Sector During Wedding Season, Costs Surge, Menu Shrinks

Bhubaneswar: An acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, coupled with soaring prices, is affecting Odisha’s catering industry like never before. This has threatened operations, livelihoods and service delivery at the peak of the wedding season.

The crisis has come to the fore at a time when the sector is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Grappling with this renewed disruption as fuel, its primary backbone, turns scarce and unpredictable. The Odisha Caterers Association has flagged the issue, urging the state government to ensure at least 50 percent of their LPG requirement. With around 5,000 registered caterers and over 1.5 lakh people dependent on the sector, the fallout is widespread and for everyone to see.

LPG shortage Hits Odisha Catering Sector During Wedding Season, Costs Surge (ETV Bharat)

Caterers say the shortage is directly affecting bookings while sharply increasing operational costs. Many have begun trimming menu items to stay within budgets. Commercial LPG cylinders, earlier priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,700, now cost over Rs 2,000, while in the open market, prices have surged to Rs 3,500 – Rs 5,000 amid limited supply. For large events, this has translated into an additional burden exceeding Rs 20,000, even as getting cylinders on time remains uncertain.

In an already competitive market, margins were modest but the current crisis is affecting them all the more. Rising input costs on one side and pre-fixed client contracts on the other, caterers are left with no option. Those with whom they had locked deals months in advance now find it difficult to deliver within agreed budgets, leading to mounting financial stress.

The shortage has also disrupted kitchen operations. Delays in cylinder availability have extended working hours and increased pressure on both staff and owners. As a temporary measure, caterers are turning to electric induction cooktops and wood-fired chulhas. However, they point out that not all dishes can be prepared this way, and LPG remains critical, particularly for serving freshly cooked hot food.

Unlike restaurants or cloud kitchens that operate on fixed menus, catering requires customised offerings for each event. Odisha Catering Association president Binay Bhushan Patnaik said the situation is becoming increasingly unmanageable. “Not a single commercial cylinder is available. We already have advance bookings, but execution is becoming impossible. A large workforce depends on us, yet we are struggling to pay wages. The situation is beginning to resemble the COVID period,” he said.