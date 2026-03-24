LPG Shortage Forces Over 150 Eateries To Shut In Mysuru, Hospitality Sector Hit
Many establishments have been compelled to close due to an acute shortage of commercial cylinders.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Mysuru: More than 150 hotels, canteens and bakeries have shut down in Mysuru due to shortage of LPG due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to the Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association.
Mysuru is considered a major tourist hub with thousands of visitors every day and it sustains a vast network of hotels, restaurants, tea stalls and bakeries. However, many of these establishments have been compelled to close due to an acute shortage of commercial cylinders. Hotel owners have also alleged that cylinders are being sold at inflated prices in the black market.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Narayan Gowda, president of the Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association, said nearly 13 lakh people across Karnataka depend on the hospitality sector for their livelihood.
"Mysuru alone has over 1,500 hoteliers employing around 25,000 people. Due to the ongoing war, the shortage of commercial cylinders has led to the closure of more than 150 hotels, restaurants, bakeries, tea shops and roadside eateries in the city," he said.
Officials, on the other hand, said that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders, but supply constraints is there for commercial use. Krishna, a gas agency representative, said that hotels and other commercial users must ensure proper registration and documentation to access cylinder supply.
Hotel owners, however, said the situation is worse. "Due to the shortage, commercial cylinders are being sold at high prices in the black market. We are managing by cooking limited items using wood-fired stoves and alternative methods. If this continues, more hotels may be forced to shut down," said Mallesh, owner of Lakshmi Tiffins in Agrahara.
Read More: