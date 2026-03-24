ETV Bharat / state

LPG Shortage Forces Over 150 Eateries To Shut In Mysuru, Hospitality Sector Hit

Mysuru: More than 150 hotels, canteens and bakeries have shut down in Mysuru due to shortage of LPG due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to the Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association.

Mysuru is considered a major tourist hub with thousands of visitors every day and it sustains a vast network of hotels, restaurants, tea stalls and bakeries. However, many of these establishments have been compelled to close due to an acute shortage of commercial cylinders. Hotel owners have also alleged that cylinders are being sold at inflated prices in the black market.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Narayan Gowda, president of the Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association, said nearly 13 lakh people across Karnataka depend on the hospitality sector for their livelihood.