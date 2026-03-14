ETV Bharat / state

LPG Shortage Disrupts Operations At Kerala’s Premier IT Hub

LPG cylinder shortages are beginning to affect daily operations and food services at Technopark, Kerala’s largest IT hub in Thiruvananthapuram. ( EV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders is disrupting operations at Technopark, Kerala’s premier IT hub.

In a move reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies on campus are considering a temporary return to the Work From Home (WFH) model to address the growing crisis.

With employees coming from different parts of the country, the logistical pressure has increased. UST Global, one of the largest employers on the campus with around 6,000 staff members, has indicated that it will implement WFH starting next week.

The move comes as the ecosystem supporting the nearly 80,000-strong workforce faces severe strain due to the LPG shortage.

Cafeterias In Crisis: Food Supply Chain Disruptions

The severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is hitting the food and beverage sector at the park hard. Approximately 500 companies on campus rely on dozens of restaurants and cafeterias, now on the brink of shutting down and threatening the daily meals of thousands of IT professionals.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vineeth, secretary of ‘Prathidhwani’, a socio-cultural welfare organisation for IT employees, highlighted the seriousness of the situation. He said the shortage has disrupted meal services and alleged that some restaurants have increased food prices, citing the gas shortage.