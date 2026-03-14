LPG Shortage Disrupts Operations At Kerala’s Premier IT Hub
UST Global, which employs nearly 6,000 people at Technopark, plans to implement WFH from next week amid an LPG shortage that is disrupting essential services.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders is disrupting operations at Technopark, Kerala’s premier IT hub.
In a move reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies on campus are considering a temporary return to the Work From Home (WFH) model to address the growing crisis.
With employees coming from different parts of the country, the logistical pressure has increased. UST Global, one of the largest employers on the campus with around 6,000 staff members, has indicated that it will implement WFH starting next week.
The move comes as the ecosystem supporting the nearly 80,000-strong workforce faces severe strain due to the LPG shortage.
Cafeterias In Crisis: Food Supply Chain Disruptions
The severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is hitting the food and beverage sector at the park hard. Approximately 500 companies on campus rely on dozens of restaurants and cafeterias, now on the brink of shutting down and threatening the daily meals of thousands of IT professionals.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vineeth, secretary of ‘Prathidhwani’, a socio-cultural welfare organisation for IT employees, highlighted the seriousness of the situation. He said the shortage has disrupted meal services and alleged that some restaurants have increased food prices, citing the gas shortage.
“Increasing food prices by citing the gas shortage is unacceptable,” Prathidhwani said, urging both the state and central governments to intervene and ensure a steady supply of cylinders.
The organisation has also appealed to Technopark authorities and the Park Centre to make necessary arrangements. It stressed that the smooth functioning of IT workplaces depends heavily on essential services such as restaurants and warned that continued delays in government intervention could severely disrupt campus life.
Technopark: A Key IT Hub
Technopark is India’s first industrial park dedicated to electronics and information technology. It was established in 1990 under the Department of Industries of the Kerala government and began full-scale operations in 1994.
Spread across 350 acres with over 10 million sq ft of built-up area, Technopark is a major pillar of the state’s digital economy. The park hosts several global companies, with about 40 per cent from Europe, 30 per cent from the United States (US) and the rest from the Middle East and India.
Major companies operating on campus include Oracle, Capgemini, Tata Elxsi, Infosys, TCS, and McKinsey. Together, they contribute to more than 70 per cent of Kerala’s total IT exports. The ongoing crisis, however, threatens the operational continuity of this important economic hub.
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