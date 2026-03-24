ETV Bharat / state

LPG Shortage Disrupts Jaipur Transport, Autos Queue For Hours As Fuel Rationed

Jaipur: The ongoing LPG shortage in the city is beginning to disrupt daily life as the impacts are now clearly visible on Jaipur’s transport system. Over the past few days, long queues of LPG-run autos and cars have been seen outside filling stations, as limited supply forces pump operators to ration fuel.

Due to the shortage, drivers are being provided LPG in restricted quantities. At a pump on Sikar Road, auto driver Kishan said, "We now have to leave home as early as 6 AM and wait in line until noon to get LPG, and even then, only a fixed amount is given." Pump operators are reportedly limiting supply to Rs 250 worth of LPG for autos and Rs 500 for cars per refill.

LPG Shortage Disrupts Jaipur Transport, Autos Queue For Hours As Fuel Rationed (ETV Bharat)

The crisis has also led to many autos going off the roads. At the Mansarovar Atish Market LPG station, another driver, Babu Bhai, who had been waiting in line for hours said, "Rs 250 worth of LPG gives only limited amount of gas, which is not sufficient. Prices have also gone up," he said.