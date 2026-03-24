LPG Shortage Disrupts Jaipur Transport, Autos Queue For Hours As Fuel Rationed
According to drivers, nearly 5,000 LPG-run autos have stopped operating due to the shortage.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Jaipur: The ongoing LPG shortage in the city is beginning to disrupt daily life as the impacts are now clearly visible on Jaipur’s transport system. Over the past few days, long queues of LPG-run autos and cars have been seen outside filling stations, as limited supply forces pump operators to ration fuel.
Due to the shortage, drivers are being provided LPG in restricted quantities. At a pump on Sikar Road, auto driver Kishan said, "We now have to leave home as early as 6 AM and wait in line until noon to get LPG, and even then, only a fixed amount is given." Pump operators are reportedly limiting supply to Rs 250 worth of LPG for autos and Rs 500 for cars per refill.
The crisis has also led to many autos going off the roads. At the Mansarovar Atish Market LPG station, another driver, Babu Bhai, who had been waiting in line for hours said, "Rs 250 worth of LPG gives only limited amount of gas, which is not sufficient. Prices have also gone up," he said.
According to drivers, nearly 5,000 LPG-run autos have stopped operating due to the shortage. Of the approximately 38,000 autos in the city, around 10,000 run on LPG.
Gas dealers said that three major companies, Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas, are responsible for LPG supply in Jaipur. The city has around 54 Indane agencies, 32 Bharat Gas agencies, and about 30 HP Gas agencies.
LPG cylinder supply is primarily sourced from two bottling plants: IOCL's Sitapura plant and BPCL's Vishwakarma plant. As per safety norms, agency godowns typically maintain a stock of 300 to 1,000 cylinders.
Auto drivers also said they are avoiding long-distance trips due to fuel constraints. With a Rs 250 refill, an auto can run only 100–125 km, which maked it difficult to accept longer rides.
"If a passenger wants to travel 50 km, we often have to refuse because there's no guarantee of getting a return fare, and we may have to queue again for fuel," a driver said. Rising LPG prices have also led to an increase in fares across the city.
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