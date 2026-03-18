LPG Shortage Delays PNG Rollout in Kota; 80,000 Homes Await Connections
450 km of MDPE pipelines and 45 km of steel pipelines have been laid and an additional 200 km pipeline still needs to be installed
Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Kota: Even as LPG shortages persist across parts of the country, thousands of households in Rajasthan's Kota are still waiting for piped natural gas (PNG) connections despite infrastructure being largely in place.
According to Rajasthan State Gas Limited (RSGL), preparations have been completed to extend PNG supply to nearly 80,000 homes, but limited gas availability and incomplete service lines are holding up connections.
C.P. Chaudhary, Deputy General Manager of RSGL, said the city currently has 10,500 domestic PNG connections, while in about 80,000 households. "Only service line connectivity and pipeline work in some pockets remain. However, gas availability has emerged as a major constraint," he said.
Chaudhary said the gas allocation to Kota has dropped sharply due to global disruptions. "Before the war, we were receiving 72,000 standard cubic metres of gas. Now allocations have fallen to 60,000 standard cubic metres - a cut of nearly 20%," he said. To supply all pending domestic connections, the city would require nearly 2 lakh standard cubic metres of gas.
Gas prices rise
RSGL has also revised gas prices for commercial and industrial users. Commercial gas prices have increased from ₹66.35 per kg to ₹75 per kg, a hike of ₹8.65.
Industrial gas prices have risen from ₹62.85 per kg to ₹72 per kg, marking an increase of ₹9.15. Kota currently has around 150 commercial PNG connections and 14 industrial connections. Most commercial users include hostels and mess facilities, while industrial connections cover major factories in the DCM industrial area and units located in RIICO zones.
Chaudhary noted that pipeline work had begun in several areas earlier, but many residents had deferred taking connections. "People wanted to wait, so meters and internal lines were not installed then. Now, with LPG supply tightening, demand for PNG has surged," he said.
RSGL is receiving over 100 connection enquiries daily, including strong demand from commercial establishments. To support expansion, RSGL has already laid 450 km of medium-density polyethene (MDPE) pipelines and 45 km of steel pipelines across the city. An additional 200 km of MDPE pipeline still needs to be installed to complete coverage for the targeted households. The cost of laying one kilometre of MDPE pipeline is approximately ₹25 lakh, while steel pipelines cost nearly ₹1 crore per kilometre.
Officials said pipeline work also involves road cutting and multiple permissions, adding to implementation challenges.
Coverage areas
PNG supply has already reached several key localities, including Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Talwandi, Indra Vihar, Dadabari, Subhash Nagar, Swami Vivekananda Nagar, Vivekanand Nagar, RK Puram, Srinathpuram, Mahavir Nagar First and Kunhari Landmark City. Connections have also been provided in the railway colony near the station area. Domestic PNG is supplied at 21 millibars pressure, commercial connections at 1 kg per square metre, and industrial connections at 1–4 kg per square metre, depending on usage.
PNG distribution in Kota began under GAIL (India) Limited in 2014–15. After RSGL took over operations in 2017–18, the number of connections steadily increased - from just 185 connections at takeover to 2,700 in 2023 and 10,500 in 2026. The long-term target is to provide one lakh PNG connections across the city.
Consumers frustrated over delays
Residents say installations were completed long ago, but the supply has yet to begin. Vanmala Shringi, a resident of Dadabari Shastri Nagar, said a gas meter was installed at her home nearly two years ago after paying the required charges, but service remains inactive.
''We are still dependent on gas cylinders,'' she said. Another consumer, Ashok Garg, said installations were completed long ago for his two connections, but the supply never started. He added that customers were enrolled under different payment packages - some paying ₹6,000 during registration, while others opted for billing-linked deposits.
Consumers said once supply begins, usage charges will be added to monthly bills on a per-day basis.
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