ETV Bharat / state

LPG Shortage Delays PNG Rollout in Kota; 80,000 Homes Await Connections

Kota: Even as LPG shortages persist across parts of the country, thousands of households in Rajasthan's Kota are still waiting for piped natural gas (PNG) connections despite infrastructure being largely in place.

According to Rajasthan State Gas Limited (RSGL), preparations have been completed to extend PNG supply to nearly 80,000 homes, but limited gas availability and incomplete service lines are holding up connections.

C.P. Chaudhary, Deputy General Manager of RSGL, said the city currently has 10,500 domestic PNG connections, while in about 80,000 households. "Only service line connectivity and pipeline work in some pockets remain. However, gas availability has emerged as a major constraint," he said.

Chaudhary said the gas allocation to Kota has dropped sharply due to global disruptions. "Before the war, we were receiving 72,000 standard cubic metres of gas. Now allocations have fallen to 60,000 standard cubic metres - a cut of nearly 20%," he said. To supply all pending domestic connections, the city would require nearly 2 lakh standard cubic metres of gas.

Gas prices rise

RSGL has also revised gas prices for commercial and industrial users. Commercial gas prices have increased from ₹66.35 per kg to ₹75 per kg, a hike of ₹8.65.

Industrial gas prices have risen from ₹62.85 per kg to ₹72 per kg, marking an increase of ₹9.15. Kota currently has around 150 commercial PNG connections and 14 industrial connections. Most commercial users include hostels and mess facilities, while industrial connections cover major factories in the DCM industrial area and units located in RIICO zones.

Chaudhary noted that pipeline work had begun in several areas earlier, but many residents had deferred taking connections. "People wanted to wait, so meters and internal lines were not installed then. Now, with LPG supply tightening, demand for PNG has surged," he said.

RSGL is receiving over 100 connection enquiries daily, including strong demand from commercial establishments. To support expansion, RSGL has already laid 450 km of medium-density polyethene (MDPE) pipelines and 45 km of steel pipelines across the city. An additional 200 km of MDPE pipeline still needs to be installed to complete coverage for the targeted households. The cost of laying one kilometre of MDPE pipeline is approximately ₹25 lakh, while steel pipelines cost nearly ₹1 crore per kilometre.