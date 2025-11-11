LPG Cylinders Explode As Truck Carrying Them Overturns TN's Ariyalur
The incident took place when the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn at the Pillayar Koil curve. He is undergoing treatment.
Ariyalur: A LPG cylinders-laden lorry heading from Tiruchirappalli to Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu met with an accident near Varanavasi on Tuesday morning, causing the cylinders to explode, police said.
The incident took place when the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn at the Pillayar Koil curve near Varanavasi village, due to which it overturned and fell into a ditch on the roadside. The LPG cylinders started to explode one by one, causing a thick layer of smoke to cover the entire area and creating panic among the passersby.
A team of firefighters led by Ariyalur Fire Station Officer Senthilkumar reached the spot to contain the fire. However, the entire vehicle was gutted by then. A major incident was averted as there were no houses near the spot. A video of the cylinder exploding has gone viral on social media.
Kanagaraj (35), the truck driver, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital, where he is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.
The incident led to a traffic blockade on the route, and vehicles from Thanjavur and Trichy to Ariyalur were diverted to an alternative route. Ariyalur Superintendent of Police Viswes Balasubramania Sastry and District Collector Rathinasamy rushed to the spot for a preliminary inspection. The area was cordoned off since the splinters of the exploded cylinders were scattered in the vicinity.
While the district police are investigating the incident, its officials have said that vehicular traffic in the area will be restored only after all the cylinder pieces scattered on the road are removed.
