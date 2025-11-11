ETV Bharat / state

LPG Cylinders Explode As Truck Carrying Them Overturns TN's Ariyalur

Ariyalur: A LPG cylinders-laden lorry heading from Tiruchirappalli to Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu met with an accident near Varanavasi on Tuesday morning, causing the cylinders to explode, police said.

The incident took place when the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn at the Pillayar Koil curve near Varanavasi village, due to which it overturned and fell into a ditch on the roadside. The LPG cylinders started to explode one by one, causing a thick layer of smoke to cover the entire area and creating panic among the passersby.

A team of firefighters led by Ariyalur Fire Station Officer Senthilkumar reached the spot to contain the fire. However, the entire vehicle was gutted by then. A major incident was averted as there were no houses near the spot. A video of the cylinder exploding has gone viral on social media.