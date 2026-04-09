ETV Bharat / state

LPG Cylinder Blast Triggers Blaze In Haryana House; Four Children Among 10 Injured

Yamunanagar: At least 10 people, including four children and two women, were injured, some of them critically, in a powerful LPG cylinder explosion at Salempur Village in Haryana early Thursday morning, officials said.

Police said that the blast occurred around 8 am during the transfer of gas from a larger cylinder to a smaller one. “The sudden and loud explosion triggered intense flames that quickly engulfed the room. Two other filled cylinders were also present but did not catch fire, preventing greater destruction,” they said.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion was so strong that it caused the walls of the house to collapse, while cracks appeared in the concrete roof slab. Several residents in the surrounding area were alarmed by the loud blast and rushed to the scene to assist with relief efforts.

“All those injured were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital in Jagadhri. Several victims, including a pregnant woman, sustained severe burns and are reported to be in critical condition,” according to police.

Hospital officials said the injured belong to migrant families working in the nearby area.