LPG Cylinder Blast Triggers Blaze In Haryana House; Four Children Among 10 Injured
The incident took place in Salempur Village, injuring 10, some of them critically, after a powerful LPG explosion ripped through a house.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Yamunanagar: At least 10 people, including four children and two women, were injured, some of them critically, in a powerful LPG cylinder explosion at Salempur Village in Haryana early Thursday morning, officials said.
Police said that the blast occurred around 8 am during the transfer of gas from a larger cylinder to a smaller one. “The sudden and loud explosion triggered intense flames that quickly engulfed the room. Two other filled cylinders were also present but did not catch fire, preventing greater destruction,” they said.
Eyewitnesses said the explosion was so strong that it caused the walls of the house to collapse, while cracks appeared in the concrete roof slab. Several residents in the surrounding area were alarmed by the loud blast and rushed to the scene to assist with relief efforts.
“All those injured were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital in Jagadhri. Several victims, including a pregnant woman, sustained severe burns and are reported to be in critical condition,” according to police.
Hospital officials said the injured belong to migrant families working in the nearby area.
Eyewitnesses said that just 30 minutes before the explosion, several people had been in the same room but left for work at a nearby factory. “Had the blast occurred earlier, the death toll and injuries could have been much higher,” they added.
A police team arrived soon after the incident and has launched a probe. Preliminary enquiries suggest the explosion was caused by negligence during the unsafe practice of transferring gas cylinders inside a residence.
“During the gas transfer, the substance leaked from a cylinder and ignited quickly, causing the walls of the quarters to collapse. The incident happened in the Salempur Bangar area, adjacent to a factory where migrant labourers work,” said an official investigating the incident.
“Children, women, and men sustained injuries. Following the event, the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital. Some victims with severe burns were referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh,” he added.
Meanwhile, people appealed to the public to take extra care while handling the inflammable gas. “They must avoid hazardous actions to prevent similar accidents,” they appealed.
Also Read