ETV Bharat / state

LPG Crisis Triggers Worker Exodus In Delhi’s Gandhinagar Market, Small Units Shut Down

New Delhi: The problem of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) being sold at very high prices in the retail market in Delhi is becoming increasingly serious. As a result, workers are also paying very high gas prices. Troubled by this, many workers have started migrating. This migration is also affecting major markets and factories in Delhi.

Gandhinagar, home to Asia’s largest ready-made garments market, is among the worst affected. Most workers have migrated from here, so factories are unable to produce goods. As a result, sales of Chinese products have increased.

The ETV Bharat team visited the market to assess the ground situation. It was found that around 70-80 per cent of shops and small factories were closed due to a labour shortage.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shri Kishan Goyal, president of the Readymade Garments Merchants Association, said production in the manufacturing units here are affected by more than 30 per cent, while some businesses have seen a 50-60 per cent impact.

He said the crisis has arisen because workers face difficulty obtaining LPG in the retail market. Workers are being forced to buy LPG at Rs 300-Rs 400 per kg, a price they cannot afford, leading them to leave their jobs and return to their villages.

He added that large factories had already shifted from Gandhinagar earlier, and now even smaller units with 10-20 workers are shutting down due to this labour crisis. Due to worker shortages, manufacturers are unable to meet demand, leading to increased imports of Chinese readymade garments.

Goyal noted that Chinese goods had been available in the market for years, but their sales were lower than those of domestic products. However, with reduced local production, Chinese goods are now selling more.

'Did Not Buy A Cylinder At Rs 4,500; Eating At Hotels'

Mohammad Salim Akhtar, who runs a small tailoring unit in Gandhinagar, said he earlier employed five workers, but all have returned to their villages due to the gas crisis. He is now working alone. He said LPG cylinders were available at Rs 4,500, which was too expensive, so he stopped buying them and now depends on hotel food.

Earlier, workers could manage with affordable snacks like samosas, bread pakoras and poori-sabzi available in the market, but those options have also disappeared due to the gas shortage. As a result, workers are unable to find both affordable gas and cheap food, forcing them to migrate.

Rising LPG prices have also increased food costs. Akhtar said he is now facing daily losses of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 due to the absence of workers.

Workers Leave Due To Gas Issue