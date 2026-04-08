LPG Crisis Triggers Worker Exodus In Delhi’s Gandhinagar Market, Small Units Shut Down
Rising LPG prices are forcing workers to migrate, shutting down small factories, reducing production, and increasing dependence on imported Chinese goods, reports Rahul Chauhan.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
New Delhi: The problem of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) being sold at very high prices in the retail market in Delhi is becoming increasingly serious. As a result, workers are also paying very high gas prices. Troubled by this, many workers have started migrating. This migration is also affecting major markets and factories in Delhi.
Gandhinagar, home to Asia’s largest ready-made garments market, is among the worst affected. Most workers have migrated from here, so factories are unable to produce goods. As a result, sales of Chinese products have increased.
The ETV Bharat team visited the market to assess the ground situation. It was found that around 70-80 per cent of shops and small factories were closed due to a labour shortage.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shri Kishan Goyal, president of the Readymade Garments Merchants Association, said production in the manufacturing units here are affected by more than 30 per cent, while some businesses have seen a 50-60 per cent impact.
He said the crisis has arisen because workers face difficulty obtaining LPG in the retail market. Workers are being forced to buy LPG at Rs 300-Rs 400 per kg, a price they cannot afford, leading them to leave their jobs and return to their villages.
He added that large factories had already shifted from Gandhinagar earlier, and now even smaller units with 10-20 workers are shutting down due to this labour crisis. Due to worker shortages, manufacturers are unable to meet demand, leading to increased imports of Chinese readymade garments.
Goyal noted that Chinese goods had been available in the market for years, but their sales were lower than those of domestic products. However, with reduced local production, Chinese goods are now selling more.
'Did Not Buy A Cylinder At Rs 4,500; Eating At Hotels'
Mohammad Salim Akhtar, who runs a small tailoring unit in Gandhinagar, said he earlier employed five workers, but all have returned to their villages due to the gas crisis. He is now working alone. He said LPG cylinders were available at Rs 4,500, which was too expensive, so he stopped buying them and now depends on hotel food.
Earlier, workers could manage with affordable snacks like samosas, bread pakoras and poori-sabzi available in the market, but those options have also disappeared due to the gas shortage. As a result, workers are unable to find both affordable gas and cheap food, forcing them to migrate.
Rising LPG prices have also increased food costs. Akhtar said he is now facing daily losses of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 due to the absence of workers.
Workers Leave Due To Gas Issue
Shikhar Kochar, who runs a garment agency, said around five workers at his unit have also left due to the high cost of gas. For the past 15-20 days, he has been incurring daily losses, with work reduced by 50-60 per cent. Workers have made it clear they will not return until the gas issue is resolved.
Naresh Sikka, president of the Ashok Gali Market Association in Gandhinagar, said that any major crisis or war has a widespread impact. Similarly, the gas shortage has affected the market to some extent, prompting some workers to return to their villages.
Rajesh Jha, who has worked as a guard in Gandhinagar for 20 years, said he is also facing the gas crisis. LPG is now being sold at Rs 300-Rs 500 per kg, compared to Rs 90 earlier.
As a result, 10 of the 21 guards working with him have already left for their villages. They have clearly stated they will not return until the gas issue is resolved. Jha urged the government to introduce 5-kg cylinders for workers so they do not have to buy gas at black-market rates.
Make PNG And LPG Tax-Free: Brijesh Goyal
Due to war and tensions in West Asia, LPG shortages are increasing across India, including Delhi, while demand for PNG is rising. However, taxes are keeping prices high. Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that LPG and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) be made tax-free.
According to CTI, LPG currently attracts a 5 per cent GST for residential use and 18 per cent GST for commercial use. PNG is outside GST but is subject to VAT ranging from 3 per cent to 14.5 per cent across states; in Delhi, VAT is 5 per cent.
CTI leaders said reducing GST on LPG to zero and eliminating VAT on PNG would provide relief to both consumers and businesses.
They added that, due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, there is a global oil and gas shortage, which is driving increased demand for PNG.
Rising Demand For PNG Connections
According to CTI officials Gurmeet Arora and Ramesh Ahuja, demand for PNG connections in Delhi has surged. In February 2026, around 686 connections were added daily, rising to nearly 2,000 per day in March. Delhi currently has around 5.6 million domestic LPG connections.
Also Read:
- LPG Crisis Pushes Odisha Villages Back To Biogas As Families Revive 'Gobar' Gas Plants
- Auto LPG Shortage Hits Bengaluru Hard: Auto Drivers Queue For Hours, Issue Bandh Warning, Demand Relief Amid Crisis
- West Asia Crisis: 5Kg LPG Allocation For Migrant Workers Doubled, Govt Says Supply Chains Remain Stable