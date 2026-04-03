ETV Bharat / state

LPG Crisis Triggers Exodus In Haryana: Workers Return Home, Huge Crowds At Railway Stations

Faridabad: Several labourers are leaving Faridabad every day for their villages because of the LPG crisis, despite government's reassurances of adequate supply.

Huge crowds are seen at railway stations as labourers wait for their trains. Such is the rush that it has become extremely difficult to manage seats as general coaches are completely packed.

The labourers said that considering the present situation, it is better for them to stay at their villages instead of struggling to survive in the city. Sanjay Tiwari told ETV Bharat that he works in a private company but his salary is quite low. "LPG has become unaffordable because of the war. I have a small gas cylinder. I need Rs 350 to refill my cylinder, which is presently difficult for me. So I thought of returning home and staying in my village for a few days. When the situation returns to normalcy, I will come to the city."

Another labourer, Satish Chaudhary, said there is an LPG shortage here and he does not have enough money to refill his cylinder. "I am on my way to my native village and will stay there for a few days. My salary here is low and I am barely able to meet the expenses by working as a laborer. It is better I stay at home instead of struggling here. I will come back to the city when situation improves."