LPG Crisis Triggers Exodus In Haryana: Workers Return Home, Huge Crowds At Railway Stations
Despite government's reassurances of adequate fuel supply, LPG shortage and high black market prices are forcing migrant labourers in Faridabad to return home.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Faridabad: Several labourers are leaving Faridabad every day for their villages because of the LPG crisis, despite government's reassurances of adequate supply.
Huge crowds are seen at railway stations as labourers wait for their trains. Such is the rush that it has become extremely difficult to manage seats as general coaches are completely packed.
The labourers said that considering the present situation, it is better for them to stay at their villages instead of struggling to survive in the city. Sanjay Tiwari told ETV Bharat that he works in a private company but his salary is quite low. "LPG has become unaffordable because of the war. I have a small gas cylinder. I need Rs 350 to refill my cylinder, which is presently difficult for me. So I thought of returning home and staying in my village for a few days. When the situation returns to normalcy, I will come to the city."
Another labourer, Satish Chaudhary, said there is an LPG shortage here and he does not have enough money to refill his cylinder. "I am on my way to my native village and will stay there for a few days. My salary here is low and I am barely able to meet the expenses by working as a laborer. It is better I stay at home instead of struggling here. I will come back to the city when situation improves."
Jitendra, a labourer said he Works in Faridabad but is now going to his native village in Uttar Pradesh. "I am waiting for the next train to take me to my village. The LPG shortage and high cost of fuel make it difficult to afford for basic amenities. We have small cylinders and local vendors refill them for a huge cost. My income is very low and I cannot afford to pay so much for cooking gas. So I will be staying at my village for the time being," Jitendra said.
Rakesh, who works as a labourer here, said in the city it is difficult to arrange firewood, which is readily available in the rural areas. "The biggest problem in the city is LPG shortage and since firewood is available in the village, fuel problem cane be easily solved. So, people like me are leaving for our homes," he said.
According to Hemant Sharma, president of Faridabad IMT Industry Association, the impact of the war is visible here. "Around 15 to 20 percent of the labourers have returned to their native villages because they are not getting LPG here. The situation has triggered fears of another lockdown so labourers have started leaving for their homes. Till now, the exodus is around 15-20 percent but the figure may rise. There are around 3.5 lakh people working in Faridabad, including small and large industries," he said.
Also Read