ETV Bharat / state

LPG Crisis Triggers Demand For Induction Stoves That Have Been Sold Out In The Market

Ajmer: The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) scarcity that has resulted from the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East has led to a scramble for purchasing induction stoves that are proving to be a viable substitute. This has led to an unprecedented demand for the latter to the extent that these stoves have also disappeared from the markets as people continue to flock to electronics stores to procure them.

People are looking for an affordable alternative to LPG and have turned towards induction stoves that run on electricity. But the booming sales have led to a shortage to the extent that the sales in the last 10 days have outdone those in the entire year.

An airfrayer (ETV Bharat)

Electronics trader Manish Garg pointed out that people are procuring the induction stoves keeping in mind that they will be able to cook food when their running LPG cylinders don't have gas anymore. "In addition to the induction stoves, air fryers are also available as an alternative. The demand for induction stoves has led to the companies shipping limited quantities. These stoves are sold out as soon as they arrive at the store," he disclosed.

He went on to explain that earlier, only working people, hoteliers and students living in paying guest accommodations used to buy induction stoves, but now everyone is going for their purchase. Induction cookers of 1400, 1600, 1800 and 2200 watts are manufactured for sale in the market.

"There is so much demand for them that even online induction cookers are not available. Only a few people know that air fryers are also available in the market, whose price ranges from Rs 2200 to Rs 4500," Garg added.

He explained that cooking food on an induction stove is faster than cooking on a gas. It costs Rs 5 to Rs 8 in terms of power charges to cook a meal for a family of four. If used for a long time, the cost is almost the same as that for the LPG cylinder usage.