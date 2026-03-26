LPG Crisis Triggers Demand For Induction Stoves That Have Been Sold Out In The Market
The prices of induction stoves have gone up as shopkeepers say that sales in the last 10 days are more than what they sell annually
Published : March 26, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Ajmer: The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) scarcity that has resulted from the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East has led to a scramble for purchasing induction stoves that are proving to be a viable substitute. This has led to an unprecedented demand for the latter to the extent that these stoves have also disappeared from the markets as people continue to flock to electronics stores to procure them.
People are looking for an affordable alternative to LPG and have turned towards induction stoves that run on electricity. But the booming sales have led to a shortage to the extent that the sales in the last 10 days have outdone those in the entire year.
Electronics trader Manish Garg pointed out that people are procuring the induction stoves keeping in mind that they will be able to cook food when their running LPG cylinders don't have gas anymore. "In addition to the induction stoves, air fryers are also available as an alternative. The demand for induction stoves has led to the companies shipping limited quantities. These stoves are sold out as soon as they arrive at the store," he disclosed.
He went on to explain that earlier, only working people, hoteliers and students living in paying guest accommodations used to buy induction stoves, but now everyone is going for their purchase. Induction cookers of 1400, 1600, 1800 and 2200 watts are manufactured for sale in the market.
"There is so much demand for them that even online induction cookers are not available. Only a few people know that air fryers are also available in the market, whose price ranges from Rs 2200 to Rs 4500," Garg added.
He explained that cooking food on an induction stove is faster than cooking on a gas. It costs Rs 5 to Rs 8 in terms of power charges to cook a meal for a family of four. If used for a long time, the cost is almost the same as that for the LPG cylinder usage.
He further said that due to high demand, the price of induction stoves has increased by 15% to 20%. There are two types of induction stoves available in the market. One is a normal induction stove, and the other is an infrared one. Separate utensils are required to cook food on a normal induction stove, while there is more flexibility with pots and pans in the case of the latter.
Those dealing in appliances say that roti, vegetables, bread, cake and about 130 types of dishes can be prepared in an air fryer. Only milk and tea cannot be prepared in it. The food is cooked without oil, and it also fulfils the needs of non-vegetarian people.
It was disclosed that if food is cooked for a long time in the air fryer, its electricity cost is also equal to that of an LPG cylinder. It is an electric oven that is available in capacities of four litres to 12 litres. Air fryers are of 1800 watts to 2200 watts and cost from Rs 4500 to Rs 12500.
Another dealer, Rahul Arora, explained that with LPG customers now receiving gas cylinders every 25 days, there is a worry about what will happen if LPG becomes available every 45 days or is discontinued.
He said, "The demand for induction stoves is increasing daily. Previously, only 20 to 30 induction stoves were sold annually. The situation now is that shops have run out of stock and customers are waiting. Due to the sudden increase in demand, companies are now focusing on manufacturing air fryers, microwaves, and oven toaster grillers (OTGs), which can be alternative cooking options. The induction stove available for Rs 1800 earlier is now costing Rs 2800."
One of the customers at an electronics store, Dharmendra, said, "Currently, I am facing a shortage of LPG. I want to buy an induction stove as an alternative, but it is not available in the market. After visiting four to five shops, I got an assurance from the electronics shop located at Agrasen Square that induction stoves will be available in a day or two."
Another resident, Ashok Mehra, said, "The prices of induction stoves have increased. The shopkeeper has given an assurance of two to four days. The condition of the middle class is bad."