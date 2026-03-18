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LPG Crisis: Shimla's Kalibari Temple Temporarily Halts Halwa, Bhandara Offerings

Shimla: The renowned Kalibari Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has temporarily suspended the distribution of Halwa (sweet dish) and Bhandaras (community feasts) due to the ongoing LPG shortage across the country. The decision has left devotees disappointed, as these traditions have long been integral parts of the temple's key religious customs.

A notice by the temple management committee said, "Due to the supply disruption of commercial gas cylinders, the gas required for regular kitchen operations is not available in sufficient quantities, making it impossible to prepare Prasad on a large scale. The preparation of Halwa Prasad and Bhandaras requires a steady supply of gas. Maintaining this arrangement has become extremely difficult under current circumstances."

The temple management said this decision is temporary and has been taken solely with the convenience of the devotees in mind. "As soon as the regular supply of gas is restored, the arrangements for prasad distribution and Bhandaras will resume. Until then, we appeal to the devotees to extend their cooperation and exercise patience," it added.