LPG Crisis: Shimla's Kalibari Temple Temporarily Halts Halwa, Bhandara Offerings
The temple management committee said that as soon as the regular supply of gas is restored, the arrangements for prasad distribution and Bhandaras will resume.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Shimla: The renowned Kalibari Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has temporarily suspended the distribution of Halwa (sweet dish) and Bhandaras (community feasts) due to the ongoing LPG shortage across the country. The decision has left devotees disappointed, as these traditions have long been integral parts of the temple's key religious customs.
A notice by the temple management committee said, "Due to the supply disruption of commercial gas cylinders, the gas required for regular kitchen operations is not available in sufficient quantities, making it impossible to prepare Prasad on a large scale. The preparation of Halwa Prasad and Bhandaras requires a steady supply of gas. Maintaining this arrangement has become extremely difficult under current circumstances."
The temple management said this decision is temporary and has been taken solely with the convenience of the devotees in mind. "As soon as the regular supply of gas is restored, the arrangements for prasad distribution and Bhandaras will resume. Until then, we appeal to the devotees to extend their cooperation and exercise patience," it added.
Meanwhile, the temple administration has also proposed an alternative arrangement, where if any devotee can personally arrange for an LPG cylinder, they may organise the distribution of Halwa Prasad or Bhandara. To do so, they must first obtain permission from the temple management and complete the necessary formalities.
The objective behind this initiative is to ensure that religious activities do not come to a complete halt and that devotees can continue to contribute according to their faith and devotion.
The temple administration has urged the concerned authorities to find a speedy resolution to the imbroglio so that religious activities may continue uninterrupted.
Furthermore, it has expressed hope that the situation will improve in the coming days, allowing devotees to continue with their daily rituals.
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