LPG Crisis Pushes Odisha Villages Back To Biogas As Families Revive 'Gobar' Gas Plants
More than 50 defunct biogas plants have been revived in Ganjam, with over 700 families using them as primary cooking fuel, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Berhampur: As the ongoing conflict in the Middle East disrupts fuel supply chains, a cooking gas crisis has affected households across the country with people making serpentine queues for LPG cylinders. Some places have even seen protests. Amid this madness, residents in Odisha's Ganjam district have found a method to deal with it. Families here are returning to an old, sustainable solution - biogas plants that run with cow dung.
In the district, long-defunct gobar (cow dung) gas (biogas) plants are being revived, while fresh plans are on the anvil to install new units in hostels and institutions. It is being seen as an initiative driven by necessity, as households struggle with irregular LPG supply and rising concerns over affordability due to skyrocketing prices by hoarders.
“In the current situation, many families are looking at traditional methods to sustain themselves. With minimal investment, these old plants can be made functional again, ensuring regular cooking fuel at almost no cost,” said an expert of biogas plants, Krushnachandra Dash. He has been repairing plants across the district ever since the crisis began.
Dash revealed that over 50 non-functional plants have already been restored in recent weeks. "Since 2001, biogas plants were constructed across eight blocks of Ganjam under central government initiatives, with training provided to rural households on operation and maintenance. Around 5,000 plants were built under my supervision. Of these, more than 2,000 had stopped functioning. Now, people are reaching out to get them repaired,” he said.
Dismissing safety concerns associated with biogas plants, he said unlike LPG cylinders, which can cause explosions if there is leakage, biogas plants do not pose such risks. "Even with one or two cattle, a small plant can sustain a family’s cooking needs,” he said, adding that the slurry produced also serves as an organic fertilizer, improving soil fertility and reducing dependence on chemical pesticides.
However, Dash pointed out that the subsidy scheme for biogas plants has been discontinued since 2015-16. Earlier, financial assistance ranging from Rs 2,800 to Rs 12,000 was provided. “If government support resumes, more people will adopt this system,” he expressed hope.
The trend is not limited to households. On the outskirts of Berhampur, a private educational institution is planning to install a large biogas plant for its hostel, using dung from over 40 cattle daily.
Meanwhile, in Kukudakhandi block alone, seven to eight plants have recently been revived, contributing to a district-wide figure of over 50 reactivated units. Currently, more than 700 families in Ganjam are using biogas as a primary cooking fuel, Dash further informed.
For residents like Sweta Kumar Patra of Kukudakhandi, the shift has brought relief. “While everyone is worried about fuel after the war, we don’t have that concern. We run two plants at home, feeding them with cow dung daily. One plant is enough to meet the cooking needs of a family of five or more, from making tea to preparing full meals,” he said.
Speaking on maintenance, he asserted that it is very simple. “All it requires is regular mixing of cow dung with water and feeding it into the plant. There is no risk of accidents,” he added.
Homemaker P. Lalita Reddy is more than happy that her biogas plant is helping her run the kitchen. "I use it for daily cooking. From rice and dal to vegetables and tea, everything is cooked using this gas. By adding two containers of cow dung daily, the plant produces enough gas to serve a family of ten,” she said.
Biogas is the best bet in any crises related to cooking gas. "I and my family have never faced a fuel crisis so far. The only concern would be if we run out of cattle dung,” she added.
The rumours on LPG shortage and the seamless use of biogas plants has renewed interest of people from many in the neighbouring areas. Local resident Abani Kumar Raul said, “I came to see how the plant works. Now I am planning to install one at my home.” Hamita Devi from Berhampur too shared similar sentiments. “At a time when LPG is scarce, it feels reassuring to see such traditional solutions working effectively,” she said.
As the LPG crisis persists, people are falling back on biogas plants, which they term as a "reliable, viable and sustainable alternative," especially in rural areas where access to cattle and organic waste is so easy. For many families in Odisha, the return to gobar gas or biogas seems the most dependable solution to the future cooking fuel need.
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