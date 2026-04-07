ETV Bharat / state

LPG Crisis Pushes Odisha Villages Back To Biogas As Families Revive 'Gobar' Gas Plants

Berhampur: As the ongoing conflict in the Middle East disrupts fuel supply chains, a cooking gas crisis has affected households across the country with people making serpentine queues for LPG cylinders. Some places have even seen protests. Amid this madness, residents in Odisha's Ganjam district have found a method to deal with it. Families here are returning to an old, sustainable solution - biogas plants that run with cow dung.

In the district, long-defunct gobar (cow dung) gas (biogas) plants are being revived, while fresh plans are on the anvil to install new units in hostels and institutions. It is being seen as an initiative driven by necessity, as households struggle with irregular LPG supply and rising concerns over affordability due to skyrocketing prices by hoarders.

A man cooking in his stove connected to bio gas fuel (ETV Bharat)

“In the current situation, many families are looking at traditional methods to sustain themselves. With minimal investment, these old plants can be made functional again, ensuring regular cooking fuel at almost no cost,” said an expert of biogas plants, Krushnachandra Dash. He has been repairing plants across the district ever since the crisis began.

Dash revealed that over 50 non-functional plants have already been restored in recent weeks. "Since 2001, biogas plants were constructed across eight blocks of Ganjam under central government initiatives, with training provided to rural households on operation and maintenance. Around 5,000 plants were built under my supervision. Of these, more than 2,000 had stopped functioning. Now, people are reaching out to get them repaired,” he said.

LPG Crisis Pushes Odisha Villages Back To Biogas As Families Revive Gobar Gas Plants (ETV Bharat)

Dismissing safety concerns associated with biogas plants, he said unlike LPG cylinders, which can cause explosions if there is leakage, biogas plants do not pose such risks. "Even with one or two cattle, a small plant can sustain a family’s cooking needs,” he said, adding that the slurry produced also serves as an organic fertilizer, improving soil fertility and reducing dependence on chemical pesticides.