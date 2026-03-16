ETV Bharat / state

LPG Crisis: MDMs Cooked On Firewood Stove At Govt School In Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: The effect of the LPG crisis caused by the Middle East conflict is being felt at a government school near Kotighera in Mudigere taluk of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru.

Owing to shortage of cooking gas, the school's cooks have been cooking mid day meals on firewood stove. A school staff said the meals are being cooked in an open field near the school. "The gas agency is yet to supply LPG cylinder to the school," she said. The school has around 70 students in its rolls. The school's management and locals have appealed the district administration to resolve the issue as it pertains to students who are appearing for their exams.

The crisis has also taken a toll on auto gas. Hundreds of auto-rickshaws can be seen waiting in queue in front of the Indian Oil Gas Station at Nallur Gate in Chikkamagaluru town.