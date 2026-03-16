LPG Crisis: MDMs Cooked On Firewood Stove At Govt School In Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru
The district is also facing acute shortage of auto gas with long queues of three-wheelers seen outside gas stations.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: The effect of the LPG crisis caused by the Middle East conflict is being felt at a government school near Kotighera in Mudigere taluk of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru.
Owing to shortage of cooking gas, the school's cooks have been cooking mid day meals on firewood stove. A school staff said the meals are being cooked in an open field near the school. "The gas agency is yet to supply LPG cylinder to the school," she said. The school has around 70 students in its rolls. The school's management and locals have appealed the district administration to resolve the issue as it pertains to students who are appearing for their exams.
The crisis has also taken a toll on auto gas. Hundreds of auto-rickshaws can be seen waiting in queue in front of the Indian Oil Gas Station at Nallur Gate in Chikkamagaluru town.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj said the district administration is closely monitoring LPG supply in the district. The district administration is strictly following the orders issued by the Central and the state government.
"There are a total of 28 government and three private dealers in the district. Besides, there are a total of 12,716 domestic gas cylinder connections in the district, and it is possible to book 9,000 cylinders everyday," he said.
Nagaraj said the district has a stock of 3,000 gas cylinders and efforts are on to ensure there is no shortage of cooking gas at vital installations like schools and hospitals, he said.
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