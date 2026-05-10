Low Risk Of Hantavirus Spread In India, Caution Necessary: AIIMS Expert
Medicine department senior physician Dr Neeraj Nischal said infection occurs when an individual comes into contact with the faeces, urine, or saliva of infected rodents.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid raging concerns on the spread of Hantavirus globally, an expert at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi said the risk of spread in India remains very low as of now, but caution is necessary.
According to Dr Neeraj Nischal, a senior physician at the Department of Medicine, the Hantavirus is a rare yet serious illness. "It spreads primarily through contact with the faeces and urine of rodents, rather than typically transmitting from one human to another. The virus affects either the lungs or the kidneys. The severity of the disease can be gauged by the fact that, in critical cases, the mortality rate can range from 30% to 50%," he added.
Dr Nischal said no confirmed cases of Hantavirus have been reported in India so far. Consequently, the likelihood of its spread remains very low.
"The primary factors contributing to this virus are unsanitary conditions and a rising rodent population. Therefore, maintaining proper hygiene and cleanliness is essential. This virus does not typically transmit from human to human. Infection occurs when an individual comes into contact with the faeces, urine, or saliva of infected rodents. While there is a possibility of transmission through contact with blood, such instances are extremely rare," he added.
On treatment, he explained that there is no specific vaccine available for Hantavirus, and treatment is based on the specific symptoms exhibited by the patient, like fever, headache, body aches, abdominal pain, dizziness, and difficulty breathing.
"The Hantavirus cannot be classified as a pandemic like Covid-19, as it is not an airborne virus capable of spreading rapidly. If an individual exhibits such symptoms, they should immediately consult a doctor and undergo medical testing," he added.
Also Read