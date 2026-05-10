ETV Bharat / state

Low Risk Of Hantavirus Spread In India, Caution Necessary: AIIMS Expert

New Delhi: Amid raging concerns on the spread of Hantavirus globally, an expert at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi said the risk of spread in India remains very low as of now, but caution is necessary.

According to Dr Neeraj Nischal, a senior physician at the Department of Medicine, the Hantavirus is a rare yet serious illness. "It spreads primarily through contact with the faeces and urine of rodents, rather than typically transmitting from one human to another. The virus affects either the lungs or the kidneys. The severity of the disease can be gauged by the fact that, in critical cases, the mortality rate can range from 30% to 50%," he added.

Dr Nischal said no confirmed cases of Hantavirus have been reported in India so far. Consequently, the likelihood of its spread remains very low.