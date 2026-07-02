ETV Bharat / state

Low Pressure Triggers Heavy Rain Across Odisha; IMD Issues Red Warning For Koraput, Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar: Triggered by the first low-pressure area of the season formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts, heavy rain lashed most parts of Odisha on Thursday. With the weather system intensifying monsoon activity across the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several districts over the next five days.

"The pressure area, formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, is likely to become more marked during the next two to three days. Southern districts of Koraput and Malkangiri may experience more rain on July 3 and 4, and there are chances of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy spells," said Manorama Mohanty, director of the IMD centre at Bhubaneswar.

Several areas in western Odisha recorded heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Thursday. Ambabhona in Bargarh district received the highest rainfall of 180 mm, followed by Jujumura in Sambalpur (130.8 mm), Atabira in Bargarh (120 mm), Bhatli (110.8 mm), Birmaharajpur in Sonepur (107 mm), and Khairmal in Boudh (99.4 mm). Significant rainfall was also recorded in Ullunda, Baliguda, Burla, Hirakud, Khaprakhol, Malkangiri, Khajuripada, Joda, Jharsuguda and Cuttack.

Continuous rainfall since Wednesday night caused severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Roads were flooded with knee-deep water in many places, leading to traffic congestion and causing inconvenience to commuters.

"Rains are required and welcomed, but they also bring a series of problems like traffic congestion, waterlogging, and delays. Even though the rains came late this year, the civic authorities are not prepared for the eventualities," said Rashmi Ranjan Panigrahi, a resident of Madhusudan Nagar, who faced problems reaching the office due to waterlogging.