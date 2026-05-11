Low Pressure Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Parts Of Odisha Till May 15
IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several Odisha districts as rainfall activity is expected to continue till May 15.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the north Sri Lanka coast and is likely to strengthen over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The system is expected to trigger rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several parts of Odisha over the coming days.
According to the weather department, the low-pressure area developed under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka. Weather experts said the situation is likely to become clearer by May 13, though it is still uncertain whether the system will intensify into a cyclone.
The Met Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in many parts of Odisha for the next six days. Thunderstorm activity is also likely in several districts till May 15.
Orange Alert For Mayurbhanj
The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Mayurbhanj district for Monday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours.
May 11, 2026
Yellow warnings have also been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Wind speeds in these areas may reach 40-50 kmph. The IMD said rain or thunderstorms are likely at one or two places in at least 21 districts, while dry weather may continue in some other parts of the state.
The weather department said rainfall and thunderstorm activities are expected to continue across most parts of Odisha till May 15.
On Tuesday, yellow warning will remain in effect for districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.
From May 13 onwards, rainfall activity is likely to be concentrated mainly over the northern and southern interior districts, including Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.
Heavy Rainfall Recorded In Some Areas
In the past 24 hours, Bhuban (Dhenkanal) recorded 13 cm of rainfall, while Bhanjanagar (Ganjam) and Derabis (Kendrapara) saw 5 cm rainfall each. Rainfall was also reported in several other districts, with very heavy rain at isolated places in Dhenkanal.
This apart, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Puri, Jajpur, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts also witnessed showers. Very heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Dhenkanal district.
Meteorologists said the trough line passing through Odisha may gradually weaken from Monday, potentially reducing rainfall intensity in some areas. However, moisture levels remain high because of southwesterly winds, keeping conditions favourable for Kalbaisakhi thunderstorms in parts of the state.
The IMD has also forecast partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain or thunderstorms in Bhubaneswar over the next 24 hours. The city’s maximum temperature is likely to remain around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 25 degrees Celsius.
No warning has been issued for fishermen along the Odisha coast for the next five days, according to the weather department.
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