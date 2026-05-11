ETV Bharat / state

Low Pressure Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Parts Of Odisha Till May 15

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the north Sri Lanka coast and is likely to strengthen over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The system is expected to trigger rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several parts of Odisha over the coming days.

According to the weather department, the low-pressure area developed under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka. Weather experts said the situation is likely to become clearer by May 13, though it is still uncertain whether the system will intensify into a cyclone.

The Met Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in many parts of Odisha for the next six days. Thunderstorm activity is also likely in several districts till May 15.

Orange Alert For Mayurbhanj

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Mayurbhanj district for Monday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours.

Yellow warnings have also been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Wind speeds in these areas may reach 40-50 kmph. The IMD said rain or thunderstorms are likely at one or two places in at least 21 districts, while dry weather may continue in some other parts of the state.

The weather department said rainfall and thunderstorm activities are expected to continue across most parts of Odisha till May 15.