Low Pressure In Water Supply In Several Areas Of Mumbai From Dec 22 To 26
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the change is regular water supply timings is due to diversion for MMRDA Metro Line 7A project.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has informed residents of Dadar, Bandra East, Khar, Santacruz East, Vile Parle East, Jogeshwari and Andheri East that they will face low pressure in water supply from 10 am on December 22 till the midnight of December 26.
A BMC notice stated, "The administration appeals the citizens to please take note of the fact that there will also be a change in the regular water supply timings."
The authorities said, "A portion of the 2,400 mm diameter Upper Vaitarna main water channel has been diverted for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metro Line 7A project." The intersection of the diverted portion will be connected by the BMC.
The notice read, "The work is very important and will be done in a planned manner and in compliance with technical norms. During this, necessary planning has been done to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the water supply to the citizens." This work will continue from 10 am on Monday (December 22) till 1 am on Friday (December 26). A total of 87 hours, it added.
The water timings in the affected areas will be as follows:
The following areas will get water supply in the morning: Dharavi loop road, AKG Nagar Dharavi, Jasmine mill road, Matunga workers settlement, Sant Rohidas marg, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Sant Kakkaiya Marg, M P Nagar Dhorwada, Mahatma Gandhi marg.
Regular water supply timings in these areas is from 4 am to 12 midnight. The areas will face low pressure water supply from December 22 to December 25 (from 9 am to 5 pm daily).
Dharavi evening water supply - Dharavi Main road, Ganesh Mandir road, Dilip Kadam road, Jasmine Mile road, Mahim Phatak, AKG Nagar.
The regular water supply timings in these areas is from 4 pm to 9 pm. The areas will face low pressure water supply from 5 pm to 10 pm daily from December 22 to December 25.
Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, Parsiwada, airport area, Tarun Bharat Colony, Islampura, Deulwadi, P&T Colony The regular water supply timings in the areas is from 2 pm to 5.30. The areas will face low pressure water supply from 2 pm to 5.30 pm daily from December 22 to December 25.
Koldongari, Old Police Lane, Vijay Nagar (Sahar Road) Mograpada. The regular water supply timings in the areas is from 5 pm to 10. The areas will face low pressure water supply from 5 pm to 10 pm daily from December 22 to December 25.
H East: Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) including Motilal Nagar. The regular water supply timings in the area is from 10 pm to 11:40. The area will face low pressure water supply from 10 pm to 11:40 pm daily from December 22 to December 25.
Prabhat Colony, TPS-3, Agripada, Kalina, CST Marg, Hansbhugra Marg, University, South side of CST Marg, Yashwant Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Kolivari Village, Teen Bungalow, Shantilal Compound, Patel Compound, Golibal Marg, Khar Subway (subway) to Kherwadi, Nawapada, Behram Nagar, A K Marg, Government Colony Bandra (East). The regular water supply timings in the areas is from 3.30 am to 9 am. The areas will face low pressure water supply from 3.30 am to 9 am daily from December 23 to December 25.
The BMC asked residents of affected to store sufficient water in advance. "The administration appeals to the citizens of G North, K East and H East zones to store necessary water as a precautionary measure. They should use water sparingly during the repair period. They are advised to boil and filter water and drink it for the next few days as a precautionary measure and cooperate with the Municipal Corporation," the civic body's notice read.
