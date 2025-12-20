ETV Bharat / state

Low Pressure In Water Supply In Several Areas Of Mumbai From Dec 22 To 26

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has informed residents of Dadar, Bandra East, Khar, Santacruz East, Vile Parle East, Jogeshwari and Andheri East that they will face low pressure in water supply from 10 am on December 22 till the midnight of December 26.

A BMC notice stated, "The administration appeals the citizens to please take note of the fact that there will also be a change in the regular water supply timings."

The authorities said, "A portion of the 2,400 mm diameter Upper Vaitarna main water channel has been diverted for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metro Line 7A project." The intersection of the diverted portion will be connected by the BMC.

The notice read, "The work is very important and will be done in a planned manner and in compliance with technical norms. During this, necessary planning has been done to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the water supply to the citizens." This work will continue from 10 am on Monday (December 22) till 1 am on Friday (December 26). A total of 87 hours, it added.

The water timings in the affected areas will be as follows:

The following areas will get water supply in the morning: Dharavi loop road, AKG Nagar Dharavi, Jasmine mill road, Matunga workers settlement, Sant Rohidas marg, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Sant Kakkaiya Marg, M P Nagar Dhorwada, Mahatma Gandhi marg.

Regular water supply timings in these areas is from 4 am to 12 midnight. The areas will face low pressure water supply from December 22 to December 25 (from 9 am to 5 pm daily).