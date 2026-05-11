Low Pressure Develops Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Rules Out Cyclone In Odisha
Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre said rains accompanied by thunderstorm (kalabaisakhi) will prevail in state for the next five days.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out the possibility of a cyclone in Odisha even as a low pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal.
Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre said rains accompanied by thunderstorm (kalabaisakhi) will prevail in state for the next five days. "A low pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal and its adjacent Sri Lankan coast. The low pressure area is likely to intensify further in the next 48 hours and take the form of a depression. Due to its influence, the amount of rain and wind may increase in some places in Odisha. Lightning and thundershowers have been predicted, especially in coastal and south Odisha," said the department.
Meteorologist Dr Rajshree said there is no possibility of any major cyclone in the state as of now. "For the next 24 hours, lightning, thunder and lightning with wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph are likely at one or two places in Mayurbhanj district during afternoon/evening. An orange alert has been issued for Mayurbhanj district. In addition, lightning, thunder and lightning with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph are likely at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri," said the department.
The IMD has issued a yellow warning for 17 districts on Tuesday. Similarly, there is no possibility of any major change in the maximum temperature in the districts of Odisha for the next two days even as the mercury may rise by 2-4°C. In the last 24 hours, the temperature was recorded above 38 degrees in six districts, while the maximum temperature was recorded in Nuapada at 39.0 degrees.
Similarly, heavy rain was recorded at some places. The maximum rainfall recorded in Dhenkanal district was 132 mm.
Minister Suresh Pujari said, "We are always prepared for cyclones. Odisha is always at the forefront in dealing with natural disasters".
Also Read
Low Pressure Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Parts Of Odisha Till May 15