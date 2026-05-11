ETV Bharat / state

Low Pressure Develops Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Rules Out Cyclone In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out the possibility of a cyclone in Odisha even as a low pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre said rains accompanied by thunderstorm (kalabaisakhi) will prevail in state for the next five days. "A low pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal and its adjacent Sri Lankan coast. The low pressure area is likely to intensify further in the next 48 hours and take the form of a depression. Due to its influence, the amount of rain and wind may increase in some places in Odisha. Lightning and thundershowers have been predicted, especially in coastal and south Odisha," said the department.

Meteorologist Dr Rajshree said there is no possibility of any major cyclone in the state as of now. "For the next 24 hours, lightning, thunder and lightning with wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph are likely at one or two places in Mayurbhanj district during afternoon/evening. An orange alert has been issued for Mayurbhanj district. In addition, lightning, thunder and lightning with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph are likely at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri," said the department.