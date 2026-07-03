ETV Bharat / state

Low-Pressure Area Formed: Rain Alerts In South Bengal Keep Administration On Toes

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall is expected in South Bengal till Monday due to the influence of a low pressure area that has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, moving towards the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. The coastal districts of Bengal, including Kolkata, may experience extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, an official of the Alipore weather office said.

Habibur Rahman Biswas, Regional Director, Alipore weather office, said, "The sea is expected to remain rough due to the low-pressure system so the weather office has issued a warning for fishermen, advising them against venturing into the sea until Monday".

The weather office has issued a 'yellow alert' for storms and rain across South Bengal, particularly in Jhargram, West Medinipur and Howrah. Gusty winds of 30 to 50 kmph are expected, while coastal areas could experience winds blowing at 40 to 60 kmph. Heavy rainfall is likely in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur on Friday. Showers are likely to increase from Saturday morning, with extremely heavy rain in parts of South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur.

A 'red alert' has been issued across Sundarban coast and the weather office has warned of severe storms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain from Friday. Prioritising the safety of fishermen, the administration has imposed a temporary ban on deep-sea fishing and trawlers already at sea have been ordered to return to port immediately.