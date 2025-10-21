ETV Bharat / state

Low-Pressure Area Formed Over Bay Of Bengal, Likely To Intensify Into Depression: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The IMD on Tuesday said a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression in the next 36 hours, which could trigger rainfall in Odisha.

The weather office issued a 'yellow' warning (be aware) for several districts of Odisha for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Under the influence of Monday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over the sea, a low-pressure system has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Tuesday," the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.