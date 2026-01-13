ETV Bharat / state

Low-Intensity Tremors Felt In Uttarakhand's Bageshwar; Epicentre At Kapkot

Bageshwar: Areas near Bageshwar in Uttarakhand experienced low-intensity tremors on Tuesday morning, prompting people to rush out of their homes, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, they added.

According to the state district disaster management office, the 3.5-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale struck at 7.25 am, with its epicentre near Kapkot town, about 30 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Shikha Suya, district disaster management officer of Bageshwar, said there have been no reports of loss of life or property so far.

On December 10 last year, an earthquake struck Vyas Valley of Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh, neighbouring Bageshwar. However, there was no loss of life or property. Vyas Valley is located in the upper reaches of the Himalaya near the border with China-occupied Tibet. Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts are also highly sensitive to earthquakes.