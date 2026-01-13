Low-Intensity Tremors Felt In Uttarakhand's Bageshwar; Epicentre At Kapkot
The state district disaster management office said the 3.5-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale struck at 7.25 am, without any loss of life or property.
Bageshwar: Areas near Bageshwar in Uttarakhand experienced low-intensity tremors on Tuesday morning, prompting people to rush out of their homes, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, they added.
According to the state district disaster management office, the 3.5-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale struck at 7.25 am, with its epicentre near Kapkot town, about 30 kilometres from the district headquarters.
Shikha Suya, district disaster management officer of Bageshwar, said there have been no reports of loss of life or property so far.
On December 10 last year, an earthquake struck Vyas Valley of Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh, neighbouring Bageshwar. However, there was no loss of life or property. Vyas Valley is located in the upper reaches of the Himalaya near the border with China-occupied Tibet. Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts are also highly sensitive to earthquakes.
Notably, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) updated the National Seismic Hazard Map in November 2025, adding a new seismic zone (VI) to the existing five zones of the older map. Under this, the entire Himalayan belt — from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir — has been placed in Seismic Zone VI with the possibility of large or devastating earthquakes.
On Thursday, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit Assam, three days after a 5.1 tremor jolted the state and its neighbouring areas. Officials said the latest tremors had their epicentre in Udalguri district and lay at a depth of 10 km. It was recorded at 7.30 pm at 26.71 N latitude and 92.30 E longitude.
Tremors were felt in the central and northern parts of the state, including Guwahati, while no injury or damage to property has been reported, the officials added.
Monday's quake, which struck Morigaon district at a depth of 50 km, left three people injured and caused minor damage to houses and structures in Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Nagaon districts. The Northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making the area prone to earthquakes.
[With agency inputs]
