Punjab Blasts: Part Of Pakistan's Proxy War, Says DGP As NIA-Led Probe Begins
The timing of the blasts, on the eve of Operation Sindoor anniversary, has added another dimension to the probe.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Chandigarh: Twin explosions near key security installations in Punjab within a span of hours late Tuesday evening triggered a multi-agency probe led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), even as investigators examine possible links to the timing of the incidents on the eve of the anniversary of Operation Sindoor.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday that no group has claimed responsibility for the Amritsar explosion, but it appears that Pakistan's ISI might be behind the incident.
"We assume that, as today is the Operation Sindoor anniversary, this is part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab. Punjab is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the nation against Pakistan," the DGP said, according to PTI.
Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments shook the northern state, triggering panic. The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm in Amritsar.
Given the sensitive locations and the close timing of the two incidents, central agencies have stepped in. Sources said the NIA is closely coordinating with Punjab Police and central intelligence agencies to determine whether the blasts were linked and if there is any evidence of a coordinated or externally aided attempt to target security establishments.
The first blast happened near the Punjab Frontier headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) at BSF Chowk in Jalandhar. Police said a suspected explosion involving a delivery scooter occurred in a crowded stretch close to the high-security installation.
Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said a scooty caught fire under suspicious circumstances. “The exact cause is being ascertained. All angles are under investigation,” she said.
Within hours, a second explosion-like incident was reported near Khasa Camp, in proximity to an Army cantonment in Amritsar, around 90 kilometres away. The blast, reported at about 11:15 pm, prompted immediate deployment of police teams and security personnel.
Amritsar Rural SSP Sohail Qasim Mir confirmed that police received information about a loud noise and rushed teams to the spot. No casualties have been reported in either incident so far.
Forensic experts have collected samples from both sites, while CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being scanned for leads. Investigators are also looking into the use of improvised devices and the possibility of reconnaissance prior to the incidents.
Significantly, the timing of the blasts, on the eve of the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, has added another dimension to the probe. Security across Punjab has been heightened following the incidents, with increased patrolling around military bases, paramilitary camps and other critical infrastructure. Additional checkpoints have been set up, and surveillance has been intensified in urban centres as well as border districts.
The NIA’s involvement is expected to bring greater clarity in the coming days on whether the twin blasts were isolated incidents or part of a larger design to disrupt peace in the state.
The security agencies have also noted the fact that an explosion on April 27 took place at a freight rail corridor in Patiala’s Shambhu area, where suspects linked to a pro-Khalistan module allegedly backed by Pakistan’s ISI were arrested.
The explosion occurred on a dedicated freight corridor near Shambhu on the Patiala-Haryana border. Police later confirmed that it was an IED detonation. Last month, ETV Bharat had reported about ISI’s game plan to create chaos in Punjab, Delhi and other places.
According to the report, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has activated its handlers to conduct terror attacks in several places in India, including Punjab and Delhi. The NIA has also taken over a case after a large consignment of arms, ammunition, and IEDs was recovered from Punjab recently.
According to an intelligence report provided to the NIA and seen by this correspondent, Jasvir Choudhary, an operative of Pakistan's intelligence agency, has been attempting terror attacks through India-based recruits. The Punjab police in February seized a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped in India from across the border via drones, which was part of this terror conspiracy.
Following a directive from the Home Ministry, the NIA registered the case on March 21 under different sections of UAPA and BNS. The case was registered under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Sections 18 & 20 of the UA(P) Act, 1967; Section 4 of the Explosives Substance Act, 1904; and Sections 25(1)(D) of the Arms Act, 1959.
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Twin Blasts Put Punjab On High Alert: Explosion Near Amritsar Cantt, Scooter Blast Near Jalandhar BSF HQ