ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Blasts: Part Of Pakistan's Proxy War, Says DGP As NIA-Led Probe Begins

The remains of a scooter after a fire incident near the BSF headquarters at BSF Chowk, in Jalandhar, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Locals claimed they heard a blast-like sound before the scooter caught fire, police said. ( PTI )

Chandigarh: Twin explosions near key security installations in Punjab within a span of hours late Tuesday evening triggered a multi-agency probe led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), even as investigators examine possible links to the timing of the incidents on the eve of the anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday that no group has claimed responsibility for the Amritsar explosion, but it appears that Pakistan's ISI might be behind the incident.

"We assume that, as today is the Operation Sindoor anniversary, this is part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab. Punjab is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the nation against Pakistan," the DGP said, according to PTI.

Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments shook the northern state, triggering panic. The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm in Amritsar.

Given the sensitive locations and the close timing of the two incidents, central agencies have stepped in. Sources said the NIA is closely coordinating with Punjab Police and central intelligence agencies to determine whether the blasts were linked and if there is any evidence of a coordinated or externally aided attempt to target security establishments.

The first blast happened near the Punjab Frontier headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) at BSF Chowk in Jalandhar. Police said a suspected explosion involving a delivery scooter occurred in a crowded stretch close to the high-security installation.

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said a scooty caught fire under suspicious circumstances. “The exact cause is being ascertained. All angles are under investigation,” she said.

Within hours, a second explosion-like incident was reported near Khasa Camp, in proximity to an Army cantonment in Amritsar, around 90 kilometres away. The blast, reported at about 11:15 pm, prompted immediate deployment of police teams and security personnel.

Amritsar Rural SSP Sohail Qasim Mir confirmed that police received information about a loud noise and rushed teams to the spot. No casualties have been reported in either incident so far.