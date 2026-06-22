Low-Alcoholic Beverage Policy Sparks Major Row In Kerala As Critics Warn Of Youth Addiction
The initiative, announced by CM VD Satheesan in his maiden full budget presentation, aims to generate revenue for state's heavily strained treasury, reports Biju Gopinath.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A major political and social row has erupted in Kerala over the newly formed United Democratic Front (UDF) government’s budget proposal to introduce and lower taxes on low-alcoholic beverages.
The initiative, announced by Chief Minister VD Satheesan in his maiden full budget presentation, aims to generate revenue for the state's heavily strained treasury. However, it has triggered intense backlash from religious institutions, opposition figures, and policy experts, mirroring a similar policy dispute that forced the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to abandon a near-identical plan.
The origin of the policy dates back to 2022 when a prominent global liquor manufacturer approached the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. The company proposed introducing low-alcoholic beverages to the state, arguing that it would gently transition heavy drinkers away from high-potency spirits while simultaneously boosting state revenue.
Convinced by the arguments, the then-Excise Minister incorporated the proposal into the 2022–23 excise policy. However, the move faced immediate resistance from society, particularly Christian churches.
Following the public outcry, the LDF government sought internal evaluations from top enforcement officials, including the then-Excise Commissioner S Ananthakrishnan and Bevco Managing Director Yogesh Gupta. Both officials strongly advised against the move. They warned that unlike high-potency liquor, low-alcoholic beverages are packaged for direct, effortless consumption—similar to soft drinks—making them highly attractive to school and college students.
They cautioned that the product would rapidly spread among the youth, drawing them into early addiction. Furthermore, the officials debunked the manufacturer's claim, stating that seasoned consumers of strong alcohol were highly unlikely to switch to lighter alternatives.
Financially, they argued that because the base price of these drinks is low, the tax yield for the state would be negligible, ultimately benefiting the manufacturers rather than the public treasury. Convinced by the warnings, the LDF government deferred the plan indefinitely without structuring its tax format.
The same global manufacturer is believed to have approached the current UDF administration with an identical concept, which has now found a place in the recent budget presented by the Chief Minister. Currently, Kerala imposes a staggering 350 per cent sales tax on strong liquor.
In contrast, the newly proposed budget slashes the tax significantly for the low-alcoholic category, which covers beverages with 0.5 per cent to 20 per cent alcohol content by volume, excluding traditional beer and wine. Under the new structure, beverages with an alcohol potency between 0.5 per cent and 10 per cent will attract a sales tax of just 120 per cent, while those between 10 per cent and 20 per cent potency will be taxed at 175 per cent.
Financial experts and critics have quickly pointed out that by cutting the tax rate to less than half of what is levied on regular spirits, the state will fail to gain any substantial revenue to rescue its empty treasury. Instead, the move faces severe criticism for potentially expanding the alcohol consumer base to include students, youth, and women. Proponents of the policy argue that almost all Indian states, with the exception of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, already permit the sale of low-alcoholic beverages as a standard practice to promote lighter drinking habits.
The budget announcement has drawn sharp condemnation from influential religious bodies. The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church issued a strong press statement opposing the tax concession, terming it a dilution of the state's ongoing fight against substance abuse. This follows a similar protest raised earlier by the Syro-Malabar Church.
The Malankara Church asserted that dividing alcohol into "low" or "high" potency is a dangerous misnomer, stating that all forms of intoxication are inherently harmful. They noted that children often transition to lethal synthetic drugs after starting with low-potency intoxicants or laced candies, making the government's logic highly flawed.
The Church reminded the administration that the massive public mandate was given to ensure public welfare, not to turn citizens into substance dependents. While appreciating the government's other exemplary initiatives, such as free travel for women and the creation of a dedicated welfare department for senior citizens, the Church expressed hope that the government would swiftly correct this policy error. They also lauded senior leaders like VM Sudheeran for acting as a corrective force within the democratic framework.
Cracks have also appeared within the political coalition regarding this decision. AICC General Secretary (Organisation) and Alappuzha MP, KC Venugopal, publicly addressed the growing concerns, stating that policy matters affecting the state would undergo strict internal scrutiny within the party.
Acknowledging that the newly formed government has initiated several widely accepted welfare schemes within its opening weeks, Venugopal admitted that certain declarations like the low-alcoholic beverage scheme and mineral sand mining have triggered genuine public anxiety. He emphasized that the government holds the ultimate responsibility to address and clear these apprehensions before moving forward.
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