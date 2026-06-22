ETV Bharat / state

Low-Alcoholic Beverage Policy Sparks Major Row In Kerala As Critics Warn Of Youth Addiction

Thiruvananthapuram: A major political and social row has erupted in Kerala over the newly formed United Democratic Front (UDF) government’s budget proposal to introduce and lower taxes on low-alcoholic beverages.

The initiative, announced by Chief Minister VD Satheesan in his maiden full budget presentation, aims to generate revenue for the state's heavily strained treasury. However, it has triggered intense backlash from religious institutions, opposition figures, and policy experts, mirroring a similar policy dispute that forced the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to abandon a near-identical plan.

The origin of the policy dates back to 2022 when a prominent global liquor manufacturer approached the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. The company proposed introducing low-alcoholic beverages to the state, arguing that it would gently transition heavy drinkers away from high-potency spirits while simultaneously boosting state revenue.

Convinced by the arguments, the then-Excise Minister incorporated the proposal into the 2022–23 excise policy. However, the move faced immediate resistance from society, particularly Christian churches.

Following the public outcry, the LDF government sought internal evaluations from top enforcement officials, including the then-Excise Commissioner S Ananthakrishnan and Bevco Managing Director Yogesh Gupta. Both officials strongly advised against the move. They warned that unlike high-potency liquor, low-alcoholic beverages are packaged for direct, effortless consumption—similar to soft drinks—making them highly attractive to school and college students.

They cautioned that the product would rapidly spread among the youth, drawing them into early addiction. Furthermore, the officials debunked the manufacturer's claim, stating that seasoned consumers of strong alcohol were highly unlikely to switch to lighter alternatives.

Financially, they argued that because the base price of these drinks is low, the tax yield for the state would be negligible, ultimately benefiting the manufacturers rather than the public treasury. Convinced by the warnings, the LDF government deferred the plan indefinitely without structuring its tax format.

The same global manufacturer is believed to have approached the current UDF administration with an identical concept, which has now found a place in the recent budget presented by the Chief Minister. Currently, Kerala imposes a staggering 350 per cent sales tax on strong liquor.