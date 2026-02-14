Lovers' Bodies Found In Car In UP's Noida
Preliminary probe suggests the man first shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Noida: The bodies of a man and a woman were found in in a car at Sector 39 of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) at Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the man, identified as Sumit, first shot the woman, Rekha before turning the gun on himself. The bodies bore gunshot wounds. Police said a pistol and some cartridges were recovered from inside the car. Initial probe revealed the deceased were lovers.
While Rekha was resident of Sector 58 in Noida, Sumit was a resident of Trilokpuri in New Delhi. Additional DCP, Noida Manish Singh said the incident is being investigated. The families of the deceased have been informed of their deaths. He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and CCTV cameras installed near the spot are being scanned.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A man and a woman found dead in a car under Sector 39 Police Station limits of Noida. Police investigation has begun. Bodies have been sent for postmortem. pic.twitter.com/oVzBhiOTxr— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026
On January 8, the bodies of four members of the same family were found with gunshot wounds in the Ferozpur district of Punjab.
The bodies of the deceased — a couple and their two children identified as Amandeep Singh Sodhi, his wife Jasvir Kaur and their children, Manvir (10) and Preneet Kaur (6) — were first discovered by the maid who turned up for work in the morning, they added. After finding the door locked, she called the neighbours, who broke into the house and found the bodies.
