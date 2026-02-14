ETV Bharat / state

Lovers' Bodies Found In Car In UP's Noida

Noida: The bodies of a man and a woman were found in in a car at Sector 39 of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) at Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the man, identified as Sumit, first shot the woman, Rekha before turning the gun on himself. The bodies bore gunshot wounds. Police said a pistol and some cartridges were recovered from inside the car. Initial probe revealed the deceased were lovers.

While Rekha was resident of Sector 58 in Noida, Sumit was a resident of Trilokpuri in New Delhi. Additional DCP, Noida Manish Singh said the incident is being investigated. The families of the deceased have been informed of their deaths. He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and CCTV cameras installed near the spot are being scanned.