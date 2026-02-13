ETV Bharat / state

Lover Arrested Three Days After Woman's Charred Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase In Punjab

Bathinda: Three days after a suitcase was recovered with a woman's charred body in Punjab's Bathinda district, police have arrested her lover and are currently interrogating him.

SSP Bathinda Jyoti Yadav Bains said, "Police received information about an unclaimed suitcase lying in the fields of Behman Diwana village. When the police went to the spot, they found a charred body of a woman inside the suitcase. An investigation was immediately launched and teams were set up to probe into the matter. The deceased, Sapna alias Malika, was identified from her tattoo. After this, her mobile number was found and data retrieved with the help of technical experts. The police then tracked the killer, who turned out to be the woman's lover".

The accused has been identified as Prince, a resident of Gulabgarh but currently living in a rented house in Bathinda's Abadi Gali No. 1B in Surakhpir Road, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had stabbed the woman to death in an intoxicated state and then set her body on fire. After this, he stuffed her charred body into a suitcase, which he left in a deserted roadside," Jyoti Yadav Bains, SSP said.