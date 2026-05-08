ETV Bharat / state

'Love Triangle' Turns Fatal: Youth Kills Friend In Jammu Kashmir's Kathua

Kathua: An 18-year-old youth was killed, and his brother seriously injured, by a friend wielding a cricket bat following an argument over a girl in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The incident took place on May 6, when police received information from locals in Kathua town about two brothers, Nakul Singh (18) and Nikhil Singh (16), found bleeding at their home. Police promptly arrived at the scene.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma told the media today that both Nakul and Nikhil were shifted to GMC Kathua, where Nakul was declared brought dead, while Nikhil was referred to AIIMS Vijaypur, where he is currently under treatment in critical condition.

“We have registered a case and launched an investigation. Forensic experts thoroughly examined the scene to collect evidence. With the help of technical surveillance and other measures, the police arrested the accused, Parth Verma, who confessed to the crime during a detailed interrogation,” she said.

The initial probe revealed that the accused visited Nakul’s house on May 6 around 10:30 am and made a call to another friend from Nakul’s phone at around 11:30.