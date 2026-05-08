'Love Triangle' Turns Fatal: Youth Kills Friend In Jammu Kashmir's Kathua
Kathua youth killed, brother critically injured by friend over love rivalry; accused arrested after forensic probe and confession.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 8, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Kathua: An 18-year-old youth was killed, and his brother seriously injured, by a friend wielding a cricket bat following an argument over a girl in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The incident took place on May 6, when police received information from locals in Kathua town about two brothers, Nakul Singh (18) and Nikhil Singh (16), found bleeding at their home. Police promptly arrived at the scene.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma told the media today that both Nakul and Nikhil were shifted to GMC Kathua, where Nakul was declared brought dead, while Nikhil was referred to AIIMS Vijaypur, where he is currently under treatment in critical condition.
“We have registered a case and launched an investigation. Forensic experts thoroughly examined the scene to collect evidence. With the help of technical surveillance and other measures, the police arrested the accused, Parth Verma, who confessed to the crime during a detailed interrogation,” she said.
The initial probe revealed that the accused visited Nakul’s house on May 6 around 10:30 am and made a call to another friend from Nakul’s phone at around 11:30.
“There was an argument between them over a girl, as both of them had a love interest in her, after which Parth took a bat lying in the room and hit Nakul on his head, due to which he fell on the floor in a pool of blood,” the SSP said, citing the probe.
“Once Nikhil entered the house, Parth attacked him too with the same bat multiple times on his head, leaving him also in a pool of blood. The accused then fled from the house along with Nakul's iPhone,” she informed.
At around 5 pm, when the mother of Nakul and Nikhil reached home, she found her sons lying on the floor injured and sought help from people. “After we received the information, we rushed our team immediately,” the SSP added.
Parth was arrested by the police from Kathua town and also recovered Nakul’s phone from his procession. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.
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