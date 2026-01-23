ETV Bharat / state

Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Woman Kills Lover With Husband’s Help In Maharashtra

Satara: In a chilling incident in Maharashtra’s Phaltan taluka, a married woman allegedly murdered her second lover with the help of her husband and first lover. They chopped the body into pieces, and dumped them in a river and a farm pond to destroy evidence.

The deceased has been identified as Satish alias Appa Dadaso Dads (resident of Somanthali village, Phaltan taluka). Police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder, his lover Reshma Lakhan Budhawale, her husband Lakhan Bandu Budhawale, and her first lover Satish Tukaram Mane (resident of Vidni village, Phaltan taluka).

According to Phaltan police, the victim’s brother, Sagar Dadaso Dads, lodged a missing complaint at the Phaltan Rural Police Station on January 21, stating that his brother Satish had been missing since January 14. Despite an extensive search by family members, there was no trace of him.

During this period, the complainant received shocking information from his employer that Lakhan Budu Budhawale and Satish Tukaram Mane had assaulted Satish with sticks and abandoned him. Subsequent police investigation revealed that on the afternoon of Makar Sankranti, around 2 pm, Satish Dads had an argument with Lakhan Budhawale and Satish Mane. During the altercation, Reshma’s husband allegedly struck Satish on the head with an iron rod, leaving him critically injured.

Under the pretext of taking him for medical treatment, Lakhan Budhawale and Satish Mane reportedly took Satish to the Mangobamal area in Vidni and later to Bhivarkarwadi, within the limits of Dhuldev village, where they allegedly smashed his head with a stone and brutally murdered him.