ETV Bharat / state

Love Transcends Custom: CISF Daughter Shaves Head To Perform Father's Last Rites

The seven sisters, who performed last rites of their father, in Uttarakhand ( Etv Bharat )

Pithoragarh: In a poignant display of duty, seven daughters from the village of Sialkot near the Gangolihat tehsil in the border district of Pithoragarh collectively shouldered the final journey of their father.

Fulfilling a role traditionally reserved for a son, they not only carried his bier and led the funeral procession, but also performed the last rites at the crematorium. The act of love transcended entrenched Hindu traditions of a son performing the last rites.

When the question of a son performing the last rites arose after the father's death, Kiran, the third of Kishan Kanyal's seven daughters, who is currently serving in the Central Industrial Security Force, shaved off her head. Still in her uniform, Kiran carried her father Kishan's bier fulfilling the traditional role of a son.

A bier is a frame or stand on which a corpse is placed before burial or cremation; it's a solemn symbol of death. Former soldier Kishan Kanyal, a resident of Ukala village in Sialkot Gram Panchayat, about eight kilometres from the Gangolihat tehsil headquarters, suddenly fell ill yesterday, and his family took him to the community health centre in Gangolihat. But doctors there referred him to the Haldwani health centre due to his critical condition. However, Kishan Kanyal passed away en route.