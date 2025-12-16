Love Transcends Custom: CISF Daughter Shaves Head To Perform Father's Last Rites
According to tradition, only a son performs the last rites for his parents, but here, sisters break the ritual
Published : December 16, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Pithoragarh: In a poignant display of duty, seven daughters from the village of Sialkot near the Gangolihat tehsil in the border district of Pithoragarh collectively shouldered the final journey of their father.
Fulfilling a role traditionally reserved for a son, they not only carried his bier and led the funeral procession, but also performed the last rites at the crematorium. The act of love transcended entrenched Hindu traditions of a son performing the last rites.
When the question of a son performing the last rites arose after the father's death, Kiran, the third of Kishan Kanyal's seven daughters, who is currently serving in the Central Industrial Security Force, shaved off her head. Still in her uniform, Kiran carried her father Kishan's bier fulfilling the traditional role of a son.
A bier is a frame or stand on which a corpse is placed before burial or cremation; it's a solemn symbol of death. Former soldier Kishan Kanyal, a resident of Ukala village in Sialkot Gram Panchayat, about eight kilometres from the Gangolihat tehsil headquarters, suddenly fell ill yesterday, and his family took him to the community health centre in Gangolihat. But doctors there referred him to the Haldwani health centre due to his critical condition. However, Kishan Kanyal passed away en route.
After Kishan's death, his family and villagers were in a dilemma regarding the funeral rites. At this point, Kishan's seven daughters stepped in and decided to perform the last rites themselves. Seeing the daughters' courage, everyone present was moved to tears.
Kiran, along with her sisters Shobha, Chandni, Neha, Babli and Divyanshi, proceeded to the Rameshwar crematorium, lit their father's pyre. Another sister, Manju, could not reach the crematorium for some reason, but she did help carry her father's bier. The sight of the daughters fulfilling their duty at the crematorium moved everyone deeply. Tears welled up in everyone's eyes. According to tradition, only a son performs the last rites for his parents, but breaking those customs, Kishan Kanyal's daughters fulfilled the son's duty.
Rahul Kumar, a district panchayat member from the area, praised the extraordinary courage and love shown by the daughters of the deceased Kishan Kanyal. Rahul said, "The daughters have given a great message to the entire society today, showing how they carried their beloved father into his final resting place with profound grace and strength."
"It's not just about a funeral. Through that solemn act, they proved that a daughter's love is as steadfast as any duty, ensuring that the old soldier was laid to rest surrounded by the very courage he had instilled in them," Rahul added.
