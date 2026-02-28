Hours After Marriage, Andhra Pradesh Inter-Caste Love Story Ends In Honour Killing
A decades-long love story ended in tragedy after a man was allegedly murdered by his wife’s brothers in a village in East Godavari district.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Mandapet: A love story that began in school, survived decades, and culminated in marriage ended in a brutal honour killing within hours, shocking the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.
According to police and local sources, the incident occurred at Vemulapalli village in Dwarapudi, Mandapet Mandal. The groom, Polipalli Veeravenkata Suryaprakasarao (41), a textile merchant from Dwarapudi, was allegedly murdered by his wife’s brothers for marrying her against their will, citing caste differences.
The bride, Ayanavilli Sandhya (40), works as a Reserve Deputy Tehsildar in Rayavaram. Sandhya and Suryaprakasarao studied together till Class X. Though they later went their separate ways, fate brought them together again years later. Their renewed friendship slowly blossomed into love.
Marriage Despite Family Opposition
Despite repeated warnings from Sandhya’s brothers, who opposed the relationship because they belonged to different castes, the couple decided to marry. They tied the knot at the Annavaram Satyadev Temple on Thursday morning and returned to Dwarapudi.
The government employee sent wedding photographs to her elder brother, Chandrapal, a businessman, who informed another brother, Giribabu, a pharmacist residing in Vizianagaram. Enraged by the marriage, the two brothers allegedly conspired to kill Suryaprakasarao.
Alleged Killing Hours After Wedding
Late on Thursday night, at around 11.30 pm, the brothers went to the groom’s house in Dwarapudi. They allegedly told Sandhya that her mother was unwell and asked her to come outside. When Suryaprakasarao followed her, an argument broke out. During the struggle, he fell to the ground, and the accused allegedly struck him on the head with a rock multiple times, resulting in his death.
As the brothers tried to forcibly take Sandhya away, the deceased’s father, Suryanarayana, raised an alarm. Local residents rushed to the spot, caught the accused, and handed them over to the police. East Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police B Vidya inspected the scene around midnight.
A Friendship That Spanned Decades
Sandhya had earlier worked as a Revenue Assistant at Kapileshwarapuram and was promoted as Deputy Tahsildar in June last year. After the death of her father, a retired postmaster, during the post-Covid period, Suryaprakasarao visited her along with friends to offer condolences. That meeting rekindled their bond and led them to decide to marry.
Suryaprakasarao had recently undergone liver surgery. He had two younger sisters, both married. His father, Suryanarayana Boruna, said the son he expected would support him in old age was killed.
Sandhya lost her husband just hours after marriage, allegedly at the hands of her brothers. The incident has again raised questions about honour killings, caste intolerance, and the challenges faced by couples who choose to marry against social barriers.
