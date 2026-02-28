ETV Bharat / state

Hours After Marriage, Andhra Pradesh Inter-Caste Love Story Ends In Honour Killing

Mandapet: A love story that began in school, survived decades, and culminated in marriage ended in a brutal honour killing within hours, shocking the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police and local sources, the incident occurred at Vemulapalli village in Dwarapudi, Mandapet Mandal. The groom, Polipalli Veeravenkata Suryaprakasarao (41), a textile merchant from Dwarapudi, was allegedly murdered by his wife’s brothers for marrying her against their will, citing caste differences.

The bride, Ayanavilli Sandhya (40), works as a Reserve Deputy Tehsildar in Rayavaram. Sandhya and Suryaprakasarao studied together till Class X. Though they later went their separate ways, fate brought them together again years later. Their renewed friendship slowly blossomed into love.

Marriage Despite Family Opposition

Despite repeated warnings from Sandhya’s brothers, who opposed the relationship because they belonged to different castes, the couple decided to marry. They tied the knot at the Annavaram Satyadev Temple on Thursday morning and returned to Dwarapudi.

The government employee sent wedding photographs to her elder brother, Chandrapal, a businessman, who informed another brother, Giribabu, a pharmacist residing in Vizianagaram. Enraged by the marriage, the two brothers allegedly conspired to kill Suryaprakasarao.

Alleged Killing Hours After Wedding