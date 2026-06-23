Love Marriage That Was Not To Be: Lucknow Fire Claims Lives Of Two Lovebirds
The marriage of Nilesh Kumar, from Martin Purva village in Hazratganj area, and Anamika Samanta, from West Bengal, had been finalised 15 days ago.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Lucknow: They were set to take marriage vows around the fire next March; they died together in a fire incident this month.
The marriage of Nilesh Kumar, a 25-year-old resident of Martin Purva village in the Hazratganj area, and Anamika Samanta, who hailed from West Bengal, had been finalised 15 days ago, and preparations for the wedding were to begin in October.
However, the Aliganj fire in Lucknow brought their love story to a tragic end. Nilesh's last rites were performed at the Bhainsa Kund cremation ground in Lucknow on Tuesday. Everyone was teary-eyed during the cremation.
"It was to be a love marriage. The couple liked each other, and their families had consented to the union. Nilesh often used to say he would marry once his dreams were realised, but fate had other plans," said Nilesh's elder sister-in-law Renu Devi.
Nilesh and his fiancée worked at the same coaching centre where the tragedy occurred. "He had left home on Monday morning just as he did every day, but no one imagined that he wouldn't return," said Renu, calling him a promising and responsible young man.
Nilesh had two elder brothers who were already married and a sister in the family. The family questions the administrative apathy. Renu believes that had the fire brigade arrived on time and had there been adequate fire safety measures in the building, the lives of 15 people might have been saved.
Nilesh's mother is already battling serious illnesses and is unable to walk. One of his brothers lives in Barabanki while the other resides in Martin Purwa village.
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