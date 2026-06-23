ETV Bharat / state

Love Marriage That Was Not To Be: Lucknow Fire Claims Lives Of Two Lovebirds

Lucknow: They were set to take marriage vows around the fire next March; they died together in a fire incident this month.

The marriage of Nilesh Kumar, a 25-year-old resident of Martin Purva village in the Hazratganj area, and Anamika Samanta, who hailed from West Bengal, had been finalised 15 days ago, and preparations for the wedding were to begin in October.

However, the Aliganj fire in Lucknow brought their love story to a tragic end. Nilesh's last rites were performed at the Bhainsa Kund cremation ground in Lucknow on Tuesday. Everyone was teary-eyed during the cremation.

"It was to be a love marriage. The couple liked each other, and their families had consented to the union. Nilesh often used to say he would marry once his dreams were realised, but fate had other plans," said Nilesh's elder sister-in-law Renu Devi.