ETV Bharat / state

Love, Fear And A Haunted House: Young Couple Found Dead In Anantnag Leaves Villages In Shock

Anantnag: In the middle of vast paddy fields in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, there stands a house people do not speak of easily. It sits alone, cut off from the rhythm of village life, carrying a past that has quietly kept people away, even in daylight. For years, it remained a place of whispers and avoidance. This week, it became the centre of a tragedy that has shaken two villages.

The silence around the house broke on a cold Monday morning (April 13) in Kamad Dialgam, when rumours began to spread - first about five bodies, then three and finally two. Among those trying to make sense of the confusion was Farhan Shafi Lone, a college student who had stepped out to graze his sheep.

Love, Fear And A Haunted House: Young Couple Found Dead In Anantnag Leaves Villages In Shock (ETV Bharat)

“That is when I grew suspicious about my missing brother. Otherwise, I would not have gone near the house. The house seems haunted and we avoid going near it even during daylight. But I felt it could be my brother and the girl as the house is feared for its past events,” Farhan says.

What followed confirmed his worst fears. Inside the abandoned house, police recovered two decomposed bodies - that of his elder brother and his ‘minor’ girlfriend. The young couple had been missing for nearly a month after leaving their homes in mid-March.

The house carries a history the village has never fully confronted. Surrounded by fields and cut off from habitation, it was abandoned decades ago by its owners after a series of deaths that locals still recall with unease. Now living in a different part of Kamad, the house’s owner, Mohammad Jabar Bhat, and his family rarely speak about it. But the latest incident has scratched old wounds.

“We lost our young son and a relative there. That son was brighter in studies than the rest of his siblings,” says Bhat’s wife as tears well up in her eyes. The two deceased, Javed Ahmad and Ali Mohammad, were teenagers when they died. The family says there were other deaths before that as well.

“My mother could not bear the pain and would weep all the day. She would complain of restlessness and her heart was not at peace. The situation forced us to abandon the house and shift here some two decades ago. Now, we don’t want to discuss the past,” Bhat’s daughter says, struggling to recall the exact year.

A few kilometres away, in Shichen village too, grief hangs heavy in the air. This is where the young couple belonged. The village, home to around a thousand families, now sees people visiting the bereaved households. At the entrance, a small shrine stands as groups of mourners walk in silence.