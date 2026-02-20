ETV Bharat / state

‘Love Angle’ Emerges In Pune 21-Year-Old Woman ‘Abduction’ Case

Pune: A 21-year-old woman at the centre of an alleged kidnapping case in Pune, Maharashtra, appeared before the police on Friday with the accused and testified in his favour, stating that she went with him voluntarily.

Officials said that both the woman and the man went to the Baramati City police station and recorded their statements. The woman also submitted a detailed affidavit denying any pressure or coercion by the man.

“We have been in a relationship for over a year. My mother and brother have filed a false complaint. I have not been pressured or coerced. I have come with my boyfriend at my own free will and will continue to live with him from now on,” she said in the affidavit.

On February 17, the woman’s family filed a kidnapping complaint at Bhigwan police station, alleging that two youths abducted her from a market while she was with her mother and brother. They also claimed the youths arrived on motorcycles, reportedly threw a substance described as “chutney” into the eyes of her mother and brother, and then fled with her.

Following the incident, several right-wing organisations staged protests on the highway and outside the police station as the woman and the man belonged to different communities.