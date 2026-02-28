Love Affair Turns Violent In Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accused Of Burning Married Auto Driver In Agra
A married auto driver suffered 80% burns after a woman allegedly set him ablaze following a dispute over marriage in Agra.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
By Shyamveer Singh
Agra: In Uttar Pradesh, a two-year relationship between a married woman, whose husband is deceased, and an auto driver, who is also married, allegedly turned violent. The two reportedly began their relationship after the woman’s husband’s death. Increasing pressure from the woman to marry led to a conflict that escalated when the man refused. He has suffered nearly 80 per cent burns after allegedly being set on fire.
The victim’s family has accused the woman and her relatives of pouring petrol on him and setting him ablaze. The incident occurred in Swaroop Nagar, within the Shahganj police station limits. Police have launched an investigation.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lohamandi Gaurav Singh said a case has been registered based on the family’s complaint and efforts are underway to trace the accused. The family alleges that the woman had been pressuring the victim to marry her and, when he refused, attempted to kill him by setting him on fire.
What Had Happened?
According to police, the incident occurred around 10 PM on Thursday. Chand (25), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, earns a living by driving an auto-rickshaw. Around two years ago, after Shabnam’s husband had passed away, Chand met her and they began a relationship.
On Thursday night, Chand was returning home after dropping off passengers when Shabnam, along with her mother, brother and another person, allegedly stopped him on the way. An argument broke out between the two over marriage. Following this, petrol was allegedly poured on him and he was set on fire.
Chand began screaming and ran for help, creating panic in the area. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing his cries and seeing the flames. They wrapped him in a sheet to douse the fire and informed the police. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Doctors stated that Chand has suffered nearly 80 per cent burns. Police recorded his statement late Friday evening at the hospital, in which he narrated the entire sequence of events, alleging that petrol was poured on him before he was set ablaze.
Two-Year Relationship
Chand’s brother, Shabbir, told police that Chand had been in a relationship with Shabnam for two years, beginning shortly after her husband’s death. She wanted to marry him, but Chand was not willing, which reportedly upset her and her family.
He alleged that Shabnam, her brother-in-law Ali, her mother and another person were involved in the attack. Shabbir also informed the police that Chand is married. The accused Shabnam is a resident of Mathura.
