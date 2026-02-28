ETV Bharat / state

Love Affair Turns Violent In Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accused Of Burning Married Auto Driver In Agra

By Shyamveer Singh

Agra: In Uttar Pradesh, a two-year relationship between a married woman, whose husband is deceased, and an auto driver, who is also married, allegedly turned violent. The two reportedly began their relationship after the woman’s husband’s death. Increasing pressure from the woman to marry led to a conflict that escalated when the man refused. He has suffered nearly 80 per cent burns after allegedly being set on fire.

The victim’s family has accused the woman and her relatives of pouring petrol on him and setting him ablaze. The incident occurred in Swaroop Nagar, within the Shahganj police station limits. Police have launched an investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lohamandi Gaurav Singh said a case has been registered based on the family’s complaint and efforts are underway to trace the accused. The family alleges that the woman had been pressuring the victim to marry her and, when he refused, attempted to kill him by setting him on fire.

What Had Happened?

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 PM on Thursday. Chand (25), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, earns a living by driving an auto-rickshaw. Around two years ago, after Shabnam’s husband had passed away, Chand met her and they began a relationship.