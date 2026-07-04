Love Affair Behind Rewari Man’s Murder; Wife and Accomplice Arrested
A man was allegedly lured to a village in Rewari and suffocated to death by the accomplices of his wife.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Rewari: Days after the murder of a 21-year-old youth in Rewari in Haryana, the police have arrested the victim's wife and her lover for the murder.
According to police, they arrested Tannu and her accomplice Hariom after investigations revealed that the murder was a premeditated act stemming from a love affair. A search for other suspects is currently on.
According to police, the wife conspired with her alleged lover and his associates to kill him before dumping his body in a canal to make the crime appear as an accidental drowning.
Bawal DSP Surendra Sheoran said the investigation began after the victim's father, Ratanlal, a resident of Jadthal village, filed a missing person complaint on June 9.
Sheoran said that Ratanlal told police that his son, Monu, had left home on an electric scooter around 10 pm on June 8 to buy medicine but never returned. "During the investigation, police recovered Monu's body from the Asalwas village canal on June 10. His electric scooter was also found at the spot. There were no visible injury marks on the body. So, the initial investigation suggested a case of drowning. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem."
Police said that Monu's wife, Tannu, was in a relationship with a man identified as Sonu. Police claim the two hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Monu and enlisted the help of Sonu's friends, Hariom and Aman, to execute the plan.
According to the police, Tannu called Monu to Kasoli village on the night of the incident. Hariom and Aman, who were already waiting there, overpowered him and suffocated him by covering his mouth and nose.
After ensuring he was dead, the accused allegedly dumped the body into the Asalwas canal in an attempt to destroy evidence and make the incident appear as an accident.
"The investigation revealed that the deceased's wife had conspired to commit the murder along with her lover and his associates. The wife, Tannu, and Hariom have been arrested in connection with the case, while a search for the other accused is ongoing. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter," DSP Sheoran said.
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