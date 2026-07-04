ETV Bharat / state

Love Affair Behind Rewari Man’s Murder; Wife and Accomplice Arrested

Rewari: Days after the murder of a 21-year-old youth in Rewari in Haryana, the police have arrested the victim's wife and her lover for the murder.

According to police, they arrested Tannu and her accomplice Hariom after investigations revealed that the murder was a premeditated act stemming from a love affair. A search for other suspects is currently on.

According to police, the wife conspired with her alleged lover and his associates to kill him before dumping his body in a canal to make the crime appear as an accidental drowning.

Bawal DSP Surendra Sheoran said the investigation began after the victim's father, Ratanlal, a resident of Jadthal village, filed a missing person complaint on June 9.

Sheoran said that Ratanlal told police that his son, Monu, had left home on an electric scooter around 10 pm on June 8 to buy medicine but never returned. "During the investigation, police recovered Monu's body from the Asalwas village canal on June 10. His electric scooter was also found at the spot. There were no visible injury marks on the body. So, the initial investigation suggested a case of drowning. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem."