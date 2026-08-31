'Love Across Oceans': Chennai Man Marries Russian As Per Hindu Rituals At Subramania Swamy Temple In Tamil Nadu
Udayashankar, a resident of Mylapore, Chennai, worked for a car manufacturing company in China where he met Maria, a resident of Russia.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 11:18 PM IST
Thoothukudi: The wedding of a man from Mylapore in Chennai with a woman from Russia at the Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur stood out among the over 25 held at the shrine recently.
More than 25 weddings were held at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple, the second of the six abodes of Lord Muruga, on the auspicious day of the month of Avani. A huge crowd of brides, grooms, their relatives, locals and devotees thronged the temple.
Udayashankar, a resident of Mylapore, Chennai, worked for a car manufacturing company in China where he met Maria, a resident of Russia.
The two developed a friendship which later turned into love. The two told their parents about their love. With both families agreeing to the marriage, the wedding of the two was arranged at Tiruchendur.
Accordingly, the wedding took place at the Shanmugavilasa Mandapam in front of the Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur. The wedding ceremony was conducted according to Hindu rituals, with Maria's name changed to Kirthana for the wedding.
Devotees and public who came to the temple watched with interest as a young man from Tamil Nadu and a young woman from Russia got married according to traditional rituals and congratulated the newlyweds.
Internet users also congratulated the couple and appreciated the fact that a Russian woman not only fell in love across the ocean and changed her name, but also married a Chennai youth according to Hindu rituals, with the Lord Murugan of Tiruchendur as a witness.
Also Read
Love Marriages Trigger Social Boycott In Madhya Pradesh Village; Couples Seek Police Protection