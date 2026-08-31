ETV Bharat / state

'Love Across Oceans': Chennai Man Marries Russian As Per Hindu Rituals At Subramania Swamy Temple In Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: The wedding of a man from Mylapore in Chennai with a woman from Russia at the Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur stood out among the over 25 held at the shrine recently.

More than 25 weddings were held at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple, the second of the six abodes of Lord Muruga, on the auspicious day of the month of Avani. A huge crowd of brides, grooms, their relatives, locals and devotees thronged the temple.

Udayashankar, a resident of Mylapore, Chennai, worked for a car manufacturing company in China where he met Maria, a resident of Russia.

The two developed a friendship which later turned into love. The two told their parents about their love. With both families agreeing to the marriage, the wedding of the two was arranged at Tiruchendur.

Accordingly, the wedding took place at the Shanmugavilasa Mandapam in front of the Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur. The wedding ceremony was conducted according to Hindu rituals, with Maria's name changed to Kirthana for the wedding.