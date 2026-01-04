World Braille Day 2026: How A Jaipur School Is Equipping Visually Impaired Children With Life Skills
The Louis Braille Higher Primary School for the Blind has emerged as an oasis of hope for its students
Published : January 4, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Jaipur: A school for the visually impaired children in Jaipur has emerged as an oasis of hope for the blind. The Louis Braille Higher Primary School for the Blind is ensuring their holistic development.
ETV Bharat’s team visited the School on Louis Braille Day which is celebrated on January 4 to mark the birth anniversary of the inventor of the Braille script. His invention sent a message across that one needs a vision, not sight to see the world.
The Founder of the School, Omprakash Aggarwal explained that an illness had resulted in his loss of sight when he was in Class 5. He had struggled to find a school for further education. In 1981, he set up this institution which has now become a High School. He said that a successful student of this school brings a lot of significance to his efforts.
The school’s principal, Nandkishore Sharma disclosed that the institution provides academic knowledge, recreational and sports facilities to the students enrolled. “The children are also learning music and computer skills. This residential school provides a comprehensive development roadmap for visually impaired children ensuring that they face no challenges in their future lives,” he said.
Sunita, the visually impaired music teacher, has dedicated her life to this School. She said that after learning music, she had the opportunity of availing a government job. But she is more dedicated to these children. She said, “Although I face many challenges in my daily work, I am very happy with my job.”
Educational institutions for the blind normally end up teaching just Braille, but in this School, children could be seen engaged in both studies and indoor activities.
Students Saurav Sen and Yash displayed their Ludo playing skills for the camera while the English teacher Manoj Kumar demonstrated how these special children entertain themselves by playing cards.
Another student Surendra Kumar explained how his textbook illustrated and taught human anatomy while another one named Golu explained how playing chess in Braille has become a breeze as his fingers can identify the pieces laid out for each move.
Neetu Agarwal, a housewife and volunteer, is passionate about this school where she has been working as a volunteer for a long time. A former commerce student, she tries to dedicate as much time as possible to the School after freeing herself from household chores to take care of accounting and other tasks so that she can contribute to the community. Another volunteer, Raman Pareek said that he often comes here to help with the organization's work.
The children at this School are equally adept at computers. While practicing typing in the lab, student Sahil Gurjar described how he was learning to write his name. He said his teacher Poonam taught him how to create a folder on the computer alongside typing and setting the font size.
Poonam explained that she teaches these children the essentials of computer literacy every day. The children at this institution are learning to be self-reliant in every way. From getting ready for school to serving their food and cleaning up the dishes after meals, it's become a habit for them. The children find their classrooms using Braille symbols. They don't need anyone's help in putting on their shoes after class and nor does anyone have to organise them or prayer meetings.