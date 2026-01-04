ETV Bharat / state

World Braille Day 2026: How A Jaipur School Is Equipping Visually Impaired Children With Life Skills

Jaipur: A school for the visually impaired children in Jaipur has emerged as an oasis of hope for the blind. The Louis Braille Higher Primary School for the Blind is ensuring their holistic development.

ETV Bharat’s team visited the School on Louis Braille Day which is celebrated on January 4 to mark the birth anniversary of the inventor of the Braille script. His invention sent a message across that one needs a vision, not sight to see the world.

The Founder of the School, Omprakash Aggarwal explained that an illness had resulted in his loss of sight when he was in Class 5. He had struggled to find a school for further education. In 1981, he set up this institution which has now become a High School. He said that a successful student of this school brings a lot of significance to his efforts.

The school’s principal, Nandkishore Sharma disclosed that the institution provides academic knowledge, recreational and sports facilities to the students enrolled. “The children are also learning music and computer skills. This residential school provides a comprehensive development roadmap for visually impaired children ensuring that they face no challenges in their future lives,” he said.

Sunita, the visually impaired music teacher, has dedicated her life to this School. She said that after learning music, she had the opportunity of availing a government job. But she is more dedicated to these children. She said, “Although I face many challenges in my daily work, I am very happy with my job.”

Educational institutions for the blind normally end up teaching just Braille, but in this School, children could be seen engaged in both studies and indoor activities.