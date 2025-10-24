ETV Bharat / state

'Loud Bang, Then Saw A Huge Ball Of Fire': Passenger Recounts Kurnool Bus Horror

Kurnool: Akash, who was among passengers who managed to escape after their bus caught fire, said he somehow broke a window and jumped out of the vehicle while two others followed him.

A private luxury bus from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was engulfed in flames following a collision with a bike in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district early Friday. The bike stuck in the belly of the bus, causing a spark, officials said. The impact was so severe that it destroyed the bus. There were 40 people on board and nearly 19 of them died and several others injured. Many people jumped out of the bus after breaking the windows.

Akash had come to Hyderabad to celebrate Diwali with family and was returning to Bengaluru, where he works as a sales executive in a paint company.

Just like other days, he was staring outside the window when suddenly the bus came to a screeching halt. Before he could realise what had happened, Akash heard a loud sound and got up from his seat in panic. What he saw in front of him sent a chill through his spine.

"There was a loud noise in the bus. I got up and tried to peek out. There was a huge ball of fire infront. Everyone was screaming out in fear. I knew the only way to save myself was to escape from the windows," Akash recalled.

Since it was an AC bus, breaking the windows was not easy. But, Akash tried very hard and succeeded. "I broke the bus window and jumped out. Two others jumped after me. Seeing us, many passengers broke their windows and jumped out of the bus," he said.

Deeply disturbing: Nara Lokesh