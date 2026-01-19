Lottery for Mumbai Mayor Post To Be Drawn On January 22
This draw will also be held for 28 other Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Mumbai: The draw for the selection of the Mayor's post in all 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra will be held on January 22. Since there have been reservations in all these corporations, the draw on January 22, 2026, will actually give the specific category on which the candidate can be selected.
The Urban Development department has issued a notification: 'The draw for determining the reservation of the Mayor's post in the 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra has been organised under the chairmanship of the Minister of State (Urban Development) at the Ministry on Thursday, January 22, from 11 AM onwards".
There have been reservations for specific wards in every corporation. These categories have been Open or General, Women, Other Backward Castes Women, (OBC W), then Other Backward Castes, (OBCs) Scheduled Castes, (SC) Scheduled Caste Women, (SC W) Scheduled Tribes, (ST).
Subsequently, nominations are filed for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, followed by voting in the general body of the municipal corporation. After the voting process, the new mayor is formally announced. Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra was held on January 15, 2026, and the counting of votes took place on January 16, 2026. Following this, important information has emerged regarding the reservation draw for the Mayor's post in these corporations.
In Mumbai specifically, of the total 227 seats, 114 are reserved for women, ensuring 50 per cent representation. The other categories are: SC - 15 seats reserved with 8 women SC, ST -2 seats, 1 woman. OBC 61 seats, of these 31 women. There 149 General seats, of these 74 are women. In the 227 seats of the BMC, the BJP has won 89 and Shiv Sena 29 seats. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 65 seats, while its ally Maharashra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won 6.
The opposition has alleged that the leading coalition parties - Shiv Sena and BJP - are indulging in poaching from rival parties. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has been the surprising decisive winner in many cities, has already bundled his 29 corporators in a five-star hotel in Mumbai.
The Municipal Corporations where the BJP is likely to singlehandedly decide on the Mayor is Nagpur (BJP -102), Akola (BJP -38), Chandrapur (BJP -23), Chhaptrapati Sambhajinagar (BJP -58), Nanded (BJP -45), Chandrapur (BJP -23), Nagpur (BJP -102), Amravati (BJP -25), Akola (BJP -38), Sangli (BJP -39), Ahilyanagar (BJP -25), Pimpri -Chinchwad (BJP -84), Pune (BJP -119), Kolhapur (BJP -26), Ichalkarranji (BJP -43), Nanded (45), Meera-Bhayander (BJP -80). This has been the best-ever performance by the BJP in the BMC elections till now.
