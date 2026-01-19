ETV Bharat / state

Lottery for Mumbai Mayor Post To Be Drawn On January 22

Mumbai: The draw for the selection of the Mayor's post in all 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra will be held on January 22. Since there have been reservations in all these corporations, the draw on January 22, 2026, will actually give the specific category on which the candidate can be selected.

The Urban Development department has issued a notification: 'The draw for determining the reservation of the Mayor's post in the 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra has been organised under the chairmanship of the Minister of State (Urban Development) at the Ministry on Thursday, January 22, from 11 AM onwards".

There have been reservations for specific wards in every corporation. These categories have been Open or General, Women, Other Backward Castes Women, (OBC W), then Other Backward Castes, (OBCs) Scheduled Castes, (SC) Scheduled Caste Women, (SC W) Scheduled Tribes, (ST).

Subsequently, nominations are filed for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, followed by voting in the general body of the municipal corporation. After the voting process, the new mayor is formally announced. Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra was held on January 15, 2026, and the counting of votes took place on January 16, 2026. Following this, important information has emerged regarding the reservation draw for the Mayor's post in these corporations.