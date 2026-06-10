Lottery-Based Admission Introduced at Dharwad Government School as Demand Surges for English-Medium Seats
The Karnataka Public School (KPS) has become so popular that admissions to Class 1 are being decided through a lottery system.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hubballi: A government school in Bidanal on the outskirts of Karnataka’s Hubballi has emerged as one of the most sought-after educational institutions in the region, with demand for admission now exceeding available seats.
The Karnataka Public School (KPS), known for its modern infrastructure and English-medium education, has become so popular that admissions to Class 1 are being decided through a lottery system.
The school, which has developed a reputation comparable to that of many private institutions, attracts intense competition among parents seeking admission for their children. As the number of applicants far exceeds the sanctioned intake, school authorities have resorted to a transparent lottery process to select students.
According to government norms, only 30 students can be admitted to the English-medium Class 1 section. However, the school's UKG section had 76 students last year, making it impossible to accommodate all of them in the English-medium stream. As a result, admissions are determined through a lottery while ensuring adherence to reservation norms and government guidelines.
Founded in 1913 during the pre-Independence era, the institution recently completed 113 years of service. It was converted into a Karnataka Public School during the 2018-19 academic year. The school currently offers education in both Kannada and English mediums from LKG to Class 7 and has a total student strength of 1,075. Of these, 210 students are enrolled in LKG and UKG.
The school primarily caters to children from economically weaker sections, daily wage labourers, minority communities and backward classes. Despite being a government institution, it is equipped with smart classrooms, smart boards, modern computer laboratories and science laboratories, making it one of the best-equipped public schools in Hubballi.
Local MLA Prasad Abbayya has played a significant role in strengthening the school's infrastructure. The School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) and residents have also contributed actively towards the institution's growth and development.
Students from the school have represented Karnataka and India in sports such as kabaddi and throwball. Many alumni have gone on to become doctors, engineers and professionals working in senior positions in India and abroad.
For the 2026-27 academic year, a lottery was conducted to select 30 students from among the 76 UKG students seeking admission to English-medium Class 1. The selection process was carried out in accordance with government reservation policies and social justice principles.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, acting headmaster Manjunath Rannavar said the selection was conducted strictly according to the government roster system. The lottery was held in the presence of School Development Committee members, office-bearers, ward corporator Mohan Asundi and local residents to ensure transparency.
He said the school offers both English and Kannada-medium education from Class 1 to Class 7 and currently has 836 students enrolled in these classes. Rannavar added that the school's facilities, including a purified drinking water system, toilets, a secure compound wall, smart classrooms, a library and a conducive learning environment, have made it highly attractive to parents.
He said nearly 70 applications were received for English-medium admission, and the final selection of 30 students was carried out according to government roster guidelines, taking into account category-wise reservations, gender and income criteria.
SDMC president Jamalsab Nadaf said the school was proving that government institutions could match private schools in quality and facilities.
"Parents are eager to secure admission for their children here. However, it is not possible to accommodate everyone in the English-medium section. Therefore, 30 students were selected through a lottery conducted in the presence of parents and according to the roster system. Students who do not secure admission to the English-medium section will be admitted to the Kannada-medium section. We are committed to promoting Kannada while also giving importance to English education," he said.
Teacher Basavant Keri attributed the school's transformation to the collective efforts of public representatives and local residents. He said smart classrooms, smart televisions and computer-assisted teaching methods have helped create a modern learning environment. English-medium education has been introduced to benefit students from poor and minority backgrounds.
According to Keri, the school follows a curriculum and teaching standards comparable to those found in private convent schools. The institution currently has 27 regular teachers and five guest teachers. Four teachers are exclusively assigned to LKG and UKG classes.
He noted that with more than 1,000 students enrolled, the school is among the government schools with the highest student strength in Karnataka, outside Bengaluru's North Halli region.
Teacher Pushpalata Pujar highlighted the institution's rich legacy, stating that many former students are now working in countries such as Germany, Australia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. "This is a century-old institution established in 1913. Many of our alumni have built successful careers abroad and continue to make us proud," she said.
Teacher Lingaraj Patil said the school's digital wall painting project has become a major attraction and has enhanced students' interest in learning. He explained that a donation of ₹1 lakh from ARK Developers was used to install educational wall graphics on the compound walls. The displays feature content related to history, society, economics, theatre, art, culture, folklore, sports and notable personalities.
Each wall panel includes a QR code that students can scan to access detailed information on the topic displayed, creating an interactive learning experience rarely seen in government schools. English-medium teacher Shalini Kadroli said students have shown remarkable progress through technology-enabled learning.
"There is not much difference between the English and Kannada-medium sections in terms of teaching quality. Lessons are delivered according to the government curriculum. Students learn through smart boards and smart televisions, and many of them are now confidently communicating in English. As a teacher, that gives me immense satisfaction," she said.
Students also expressed pride in their school. Kritika, a student, said the teachers explain lessons effectively and that learning through computers and smart boards helps students understand concepts more clearly.
Another student, Samarth Naykar, said the school's positive academic atmosphere motivates students to study. He added that facilities such as digital wall paintings, science equipment and computer classes have significantly enhanced the learning experience.
The growing popularity of the Bidanal Karnataka Public School reflects a broader shift in public perception towards government education. With modern facilities, technology-driven learning and strong community support, the school has become a model institution demonstrating that quality education need not be confined to private schools.
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