ETV Bharat / state

Lottery-Based Admission Introduced at Dharwad Government School as Demand Surges for English-Medium Seats

Hubballi: A government school in Bidanal on the outskirts of Karnataka’s Hubballi has emerged as one of the most sought-after educational institutions in the region, with demand for admission now exceeding available seats.

The Karnataka Public School (KPS), known for its modern infrastructure and English-medium education, has become so popular that admissions to Class 1 are being decided through a lottery system.

The school, which has developed a reputation comparable to that of many private institutions, attracts intense competition among parents seeking admission for their children. As the number of applicants far exceeds the sanctioned intake, school authorities have resorted to a transparent lottery process to select students.

According to government norms, only 30 students can be admitted to the English-medium Class 1 section. However, the school's UKG section had 76 students last year, making it impossible to accommodate all of them in the English-medium stream. As a result, admissions are determined through a lottery while ensuring adherence to reservation norms and government guidelines.

Founded in 1913 during the pre-Independence era, the institution recently completed 113 years of service. It was converted into a Karnataka Public School during the 2018-19 academic year. The school currently offers education in both Kannada and English mediums from LKG to Class 7 and has a total student strength of 1,075. Of these, 210 students are enrolled in LKG and UKG.

The school primarily caters to children from economically weaker sections, daily wage labourers, minority communities and backward classes. Despite being a government institution, it is equipped with smart classrooms, smart boards, modern computer laboratories and science laboratories, making it one of the best-equipped public schools in Hubballi.

Local MLA Prasad Abbayya has played a significant role in strengthening the school's infrastructure. The School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) and residents have also contributed actively towards the institution's growth and development.

Students from the school have represented Karnataka and India in sports such as kabaddi and throwball. Many alumni have gone on to become doctors, engineers and professionals working in senior positions in India and abroad.

For the 2026-27 academic year, a lottery was conducted to select 30 students from among the 76 UKG students seeking admission to English-medium Class 1. The selection process was carried out in accordance with government reservation policies and social justice principles.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, acting headmaster Manjunath Rannavar said the selection was conducted strictly according to the government roster system. The lottery was held in the presence of School Development Committee members, office-bearers, ward corporator Mohan Asundi and local residents to ensure transparency.

He said the school offers both English and Kannada-medium education from Class 1 to Class 7 and currently has 836 students enrolled in these classes. Rannavar added that the school's facilities, including a purified drinking water system, toilets, a secure compound wall, smart classrooms, a library and a conducive learning environment, have made it highly attractive to parents.

He said nearly 70 applications were received for English-medium admission, and the final selection of 30 students was carried out according to government roster guidelines, taking into account category-wise reservations, gender and income criteria.